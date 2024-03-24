All Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva's twinning records
The Sri Lankan pair broke several records with their double-act against Bangladesh - here's all the key numbers from that show
3 - Number of instances of two players from the same team with twin hundreds in a Test match - Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis did it for Sri Lanka in Sylhet. The Chappell brothers - Ian and Greg - scored twin tons against New Zealand in Wellington in 1974, while Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq did the same against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.
There have also been three Test matches where one player from each side scored twin hundreds - Arthur Morris and Denis Compton in Adelaide in 1947, Andrew Jones and Asanka Gurusinha in Hamilton in 1991, and David Warner and Virat Kohli in Adelaide in 2014.
3 - Number of pairs with two 150-plus partnerships in a Test match, including Dhananjaya and Kamindu with 202 and 177 in Sylhet. Paul Gibb and Eddie Paynter added 184 and 168 for the second wicket against South Africa in the 1938 Johannesburg Test, while Joe Burns and David Warner had opening stands of 161 and 237 against New Zealand in the 2015 Brisbane Test.
2 - Players with hundreds in both innings of a Test match while batting at No. 6 or lower before Dhananjaya and Kamindu in Sylhet. Kamindu became the first batter with two hundreds in a Test while batting at No. 7 or lower.
Allan Border had two 150-plus scores while batting at No. 6 against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980, while Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 162 and 143 at No. 6 against Bangladesh in the 2009 Chattogram Test.
266 - Runs scored by Kamindu in Sylhet are the second-most by any batter while batting at No. 7 or lower in a Test match. Don Bradman's 270 runs against England in the 1937 Melbourne Test are the highest: he scored 270 in Australia's second innings while batting at No. 7.
164 - Kamindu's score in Sri Lanka's second innings is now the sixth-highest individual score while batting at No. 8 or lower in Test cricket. Only one player before Kamindu had a 150-plus score for Sri Lanka in Tests while batting outside the top six - 154* by Prasanna Jayawardene while batting at No.7 against India in 2009.
375 - Partnership runs by Dhananjaya and Kamindu in Sylhet - the third-most by any pair for the sixth wicket or lower in a Test match. They are also the third pair with two century partnerships for the sixth wicket or lower in a Test.
292 - Runs added by Sri Lanka after the fall of the sixth wicket in their second innings. These are the most runs by Sri Lanka in a Test innings after the fall of the sixth wicket, surpassing the 223 runs against Bangladesh in 2007 in Colombo.
528 - Runs scored by Sri Lanka across the two innings in Sylhet after the fall of the fifth wicket, the most by them in a Test match. These are the fifth-most runs added by any team after losing their fifth wicket across two innings in a Test match.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo