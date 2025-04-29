Shadman and Anamul show Bangladesh the way forward

A century stand between Bangladesh's openers was a long-forgotten promise in Test cricket. Opening pairs have come thick and fast, and, since their milestone Test series win in Pakistan last year, had contributed very little to their team's totals. The selectors have gone through many options and have scratched their heads over the lack of candidates in domestic cricket.

They had, however, ignored one batter for a long time. Anamul Haque isn't perhaps the most obvious choice given the enigmatic international career he's had since his debut in 2012. He has been a domestic giant, however, piling up numbers that most openers in the country have struggled to match, even those who have played for Bangladesh in recent years. He is the leading run-getter among openers in the 2024-25 domestic first-class season, and he remains an outstanding performer even if you put together runs from all formats.

There are, however, complications surrounding Anamul's name. Many consider him to be too flashy on social media. He also led a players' revolt against the owners of his BPL team after they stopped paying the players. Anamul and a few other players also then posed with cash when some payments were finally made.

There's the more legitimate question mark of Anamul's inconsistency at the highest level, of course, but that can be placed against many of his peers in and around the Bangladesh side too.

Shadman then went on to score 120. It was the first century from a Bangladesh opener since Zakir Hasan's 100 against India in December 2022, also in Chattogram.

Anamul himself made a nominal contribution in Bangladesh's scorecard on the second day of this Chattogram Test. He made a bigger impact than the scorecard would suggest, though. Anamul batted with a smidgen more positivity than Bangladesh's recent openers have done. He was a little troubled by short balls in the early stages, but also adjusted quickly to playing the Zimbabwe quicks off the back foot. Anamul was also alert to the possibility of the quick single, which was definitely a distinction between him and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who tends to rely a lot on hitting boundaries in his strong areas.

Anamul's approach rubbed off on Shadman too. He scored exacly twice what Anamul did (39) during their 118-run stand. In recent Tests, Shadman had tended to get stuck early in his innings, but looked far more assured here, every time he looked for runs. His off-side strokeplay was notable for the ease with which he found the gaps, and his straight-driving easy on the eye. Shadman too found regular ones and twos, especially with Zimbabwe stacking their slip cordon against both openers.

Shadman Islam scored his second Test hundred • MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty

Shadman's freewheeling batting continued after Anamul's departure, as he added 76 for the second wicket with Mominul Haque. It was the best Bangladesh's top-order batting had looked in several months.

"I didn't change anything [as an opener]," Shadman said after the day's play. "I usually play according to the merit of the ball. I don't really go out with a lot of plans in my mind. As openers we stuck to our plan. I think we didn't get a big partnership for a long time but we can make things better in the future.

"I felt [Anamul Haque] Bijoy bhai was comfortable in his stay. He didn't really struggle in the middle. He was connecting the ball quite well. He is a very experienced cricketer. He is always scoring runs. He provided a good start. He was looking good, but he was unfortunate to get out."

That Anamul was playing at all was a bit of a surprise. It wasn't because Anamul wasn't scoring runs in domestic cricket. On the contrary, he is the second highest run-getter in Bangladesh in all formats since his last Test three years ago, with 4962 runs at an average of 43.91, with 13 centuries - a hugely significant number from a Bangladesh perspective, with the next-best on that list having scored only eight in that time.

Seven of Anamul's centuries have come in an extraordinary 2024-25 season, which has brought him 2146 runs at 51.09.

It's usually extremely difficult for a Bangladeshi cricketer dropped from the national team, particularly if they are beyond a certain age, to make a comeback. At 32, Anamul had shown the hunger to score runs day in and day out at the domestic level, and made himself impossible to ignore. While Bangladesh were losing the first Test in Sylhet, Anamul was scoring back-to-back hundreds for Gazi Group in the Dhaka Premier Division, virtually forcing the selectors to recall him.