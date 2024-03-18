Bangladesh name Litton and uncapped Rana in squad for first Test vs SL

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and left-arm spinner Hasan Murad were left out

Litton Das had skipped the recent Test series against New Zealand • BCB

Bangladesh have called up pace sensation Nahid Rana for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Rana is among three changes in the squad that also includes uncapped fast bowler Musfik Hasan and Litton Das , who returns to the Test squad after skipping the previous series against New Zealand.

The 21-year old Rana has only been around for three seasons in domestic cricket, but already he has taken 63 wickets at 21.92 bowling average in first-class cricket. It includes three five-wicket hauls.

The selectors have also included Musfik, who earned a call-up against Afghanistan last year. Musfik has 55 first-class wickets at 21.16. It will also be a chance for Litton to get back in the runs after having a horrid time in the white-ball formats against Sri Lanka recently.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and left-arm spinner Hasan Murad were left out from the squad that played against New Zealand in November.

The first Test starts in Sylhet on March 22.