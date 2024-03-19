Hasaranga suspended from playing Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tests
Hasaranga was punished for "ridiculing the umpires" during the third ODI against Bangladesh
Barely a few hours after Sri Lanka announced that Wanindu Hasaranga would be coming out of Test retirement to join the team for a two-match series in Bangladesh, he ended up with a sanction from the ICC that meant he would not be able to take part in the series.
Hasaranga was punished for breaching article 2.8 of the player's code of conduct, which relates to showing dissent against the umpire's decision. An ICC press release on Tuesday said the incident happened during the 37th over of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh when "he snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the match." He received a fine - 50% of his match fees - and three demerit points, which took his total demerits to eight, and when it hits eight, he is obliged to miss two Tests, four ODIs or four T20Is, whichever comes first.
This suspension follows on from a previous one that he received in February when, once again, he was unimpressed by the umpiring. After Sri Lanka lost a close game to Afghanistan, where one of the on-field officials, Lyndon Hannibal, failed to call a potential no-ball in the final over, Hasaranga, who captains the side in the shortest format, rounded on him in the press conference and said that it would be better if he found another job.
Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis also copped a 50% fine and three demerit points for "abusing the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third ODI. Both Hasaranga and Mendis admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
The first of the two Tests against Bangladesh begins on Friday in Sylhet. Sri Lanka's spin attack was expected to be centered around Hasaranga and Prabath Jayasuriya with Ramesh Mendis for support, but the suspension now brings in Kamindu Mendis, who has only played one Test, and the uncapped Nishan Peiris into the fray.