Hasaranga suspended from playing Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tests

Hasaranga was punished for breaching article 2.8 of the player's code of conduct, which relates to showing dissent against the umpire's decision. An ICC press release on Tuesday said the incident happened during the 37th over of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh when "he snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the match." He received a fine - 50% of his match fees - and three demerit points, which took his total demerits to eight, and when it hits eight, he is obliged to miss two Tests, four ODIs or four T20Is, whichever comes first.