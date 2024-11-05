NCL round-up: Sylhet top table; Mahedi ten-for seals big win for Khulna

Sylhet Division are No. 1 on the table following their Rangpur Division in the third round of the NCL in Bogra. are No. 1 on the table following their four-wicket win againstin the third round of the NCL in Bogra. Rejaur Rahman Raja was the all-round hero after his maiden half-century helped Sylhet in the fourth-innings chase of 190.

Sent as a nightwatcher on the third evening, Rejaur added 56 runs for the third wicket with Pinak Ghosh, who made 42, before he made 59 runs lasting two and a half hours on the fourth day. Sylhet captain Amite Hasan completed the 190-run chase with his unbeaten 37.

Sylhet's fast bowlers set up their win in the low-scoring game by taking all ten wickets in the Rangpur first innings. Rangpur were bowled out for 158, before Sylhet took a 31-run lead. Rangpur replied with 220, with fifties from Tanbir Hayder and Nobin Islam. The pair added 149 runs for the seventh wicket. Sylhet remain the only unbeaten side in the NCL.

Batting first, Khulna made 376 with centuries from openers Anamul Haque and Amit Majumder . They are the second opening pair from Khulna to get centuries in the same innings. Amit top-scored with 145, a career high score too, with 14 fours and three sixes. Anamul's 125 was his 24th century in first-class cricket, but Khulna collapsed from 330 for 2 to 376 all out.

Mahedi took 5-62 to help bowl out Dhaka Metro for 210 runs, before Marshall Ayub led a fightback with his 152. It was his 26th first-class century, as he batted for more than six hours. Aminul Islam made 73 as the pair added 182 runs for the fifth wicket. Mahedi took 5-88.

Khulna then chased 207 runs in 35 overs with quickfire fifties from Anamul and Imrul Kayes.

Rajshahi Division beat Barishal Division by beatby six wickets in Cox's Bazar. Batting first, Barishal were bowled out for 205 runs despite a maiden century from Iftakhar Hossain . He struck 12 fours and a six in his 116 off 205 balls. Ali Mohammad Walid took four wickets.

Rajshahi took a 75-run lead thanks to a 80 from Pritom Kumar, before veteran left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam took 6-41 to bowl out Barishal for 137 in their second innings.

Rajshahi chased down their 68-run target in 15 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

Dhaka Division meanwhile remain winless after three rounds, following their Chattogram Division at the Cox's Bazar Academy ground. Defending championsmeanwhile remain winless after three rounds, following their drawn game againstat the Cox's Bazar Academy ground.

Batting first, Chattogram put up 391 with Sajjadul Haque making his maiden first-class century at the age of 34. Sajjadul struck 14 fours and five sixes in his 139. He added 221 runs for the second wicket with Parvez Hossain Emon, who got out for 95.