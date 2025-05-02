Bangladesh to play two T20Is against UAE in Sharjah before Pakistan tour

Just before their five-match T20I tour of Pakistan , Bangladesh will play two T20Is against UAE in Sharjah, on May 17 and May 19. This will be their second bilateral T20I series against UAE in the last three years. In 2022, the two teams played a two-match series in Dubai, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

"In the last three years, we have hosted ICC Full Members New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan while Bangladesh's T20I series tour is their second bilateral tour of the UAE in three years," Emirates Cricket Board COO Subhan Ahmad said. "The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year's T20 Asia Cup."

For Bangladesh, this is the start of a long T20I season. After the Pakistan tour, they will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is. In August, they will host India for three ODIs and three T20Is. All this ahead of the Asia Cup.

"We appreciate the initiative of the Emirates Cricket Board in arranging this T20I series," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said. "These matches will serve as an important part of our team's preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup.

"We are confident that these two games will further strengthen the cricketing ties between the BCB and ECB and provide quality entertainment to the cricket fans."