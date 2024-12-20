Adelaide Strikers lose Fabian Allen to injury
The West Indies allrounder picked up a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary
West Indies allrounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the BBL after picking up a hamstring injury in Adelaide Strikers' opening match against Sydney Thunder.
Allen made 7 and took 1 for 10 - claiming the wicket of the in-form Sam Konstas - but injured himself on the boundary with Strikers confirming it was "a high-grade hamstring strain".
"This was Fabian's first time in Australia, and everyone was so excited to see what he could do with the bat, the ball and in the field," general manager of cricket Simon Insley said. "We are all gutted that the results of the scans have come back ruling him out for the rest of the tournament."
England batter Ollie Pope has arrived following the Test series against New Zealand and will play against Melbourne Stars on Friday where he will likely keep wicket.
Jamie Overton is Strikers' other overseas player. He hit 45 not out off 35 balls and claimed 2 for 28 against Thunder in Canberra but the home side won in thrilling style when Daniel Sams took 31 off the penultimate over from Lloyd Pope.