Adelaide Strikers lose Fabian Allen to injury

Allen made 7 and took 1 for 10 - claiming the wicket of the in-form Sam Konstas - but injured himself on the boundary with Strikers confirming it was "a high-grade hamstring strain".

"This was Fabian's first time in Australia, and everyone was so excited to see what he could do with the bat, the ball and in the field," general manager of cricket Simon Insley said. "We are all gutted that the results of the scans have come back ruling him out for the rest of the tournament."