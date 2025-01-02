BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises

BCB president Faruque Ahmed has assured the BPL players will receive their payments after it was reported several franchises hadn't paid the players their first installment on time. The franchises are scheduled to pay half of a player's payment before the start of the tournament, 25% during the tournament, and the rest after the tournament ends. The seven-team competition began on December 30.

Faruque, the former Bangladesh captain who was elected BCB president in August, said that he is in talks with the BPL franchises about the clearing of payment, but didn't want to elaborate on why the franchises (except Fortune Barishal) haven't provided the BCB with the prerequisite bank guarantee.

The board keeps a bank guarantee from franchises, as per rules, to ensure that the players get paid by the BCB in the event of franchises failing to make the payments. The BCB has paid from the bank guarantee in the past. However, the lack of bank guarantee this time puts the players' payment in uncertainty.

"We have communicated with the BPL franchise owners since day one," Faruque said. "I told them that they will have to pay the money. If you ask me to answer in black and white why (franchises didn't pay guarantee money), I won't be able to provide a clear answer. You have to see the overall situation from everyone's perspective over the last four months.

"It doesn't however mean the players will not get their payments. We have taken different steps for the franchises. I have spoken directly with the franchise as board president so that they feel that we are partners. They are also spending money for Bangladesh cricket."