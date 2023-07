BCCI allows two bouncers per over and changes Impact Player rule for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - India's domestic T20 tournament - will see three changes from the upcoming season: two bouncers allowed per over and minor tweaks to the Impact Player rule, which was trialled last season . Previously, the Impact Player could only be used before the 14th over of an innings in SMAT, but now the rule can be used at any time during the match, like it was in the IPL this year.