Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket stint with Texas Super Kings

Former CSK batter's decision comes even as BCCI proposes year-long cooling-off period for retired players before they can join overseas T20 leagues

Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of USA's Major League Cricket, where he was to represent Texas Super Kings. This follows the BCCI's proposal to introduce a year-long cooling-off period for retired players before they can participate in overseas T20 leagues. The proposal, put forward at Apex Council meeting in Mumbai yesterday, will be ratified at the BCCI's AGM in September.

The BCCI is believed to be concerned about the possibility of mass retirements by domestic players - all of whom are without contracts - to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

"We'll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement," secretary Jay Shah said after the Apex Council meeting. "The office bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval."

As things stand, Indian players can feature in overseas T20 leagues only if they are retired from international cricket and BCCI-run tournaments such as the IPL. Unmukt Chand, the former India Under-19 World Cup winner, is an example of a player who left Indian cricket to pursue opportunities overseas.

Chand announced his decision in 2021, aged 28. Since then, he has featured in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades and Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers.