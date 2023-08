If Rayudu is cleared, he will add to the Indian presence in the men's league. Legspinner Pravin Tambe was the first Indian to play in the men's CPL when he was with Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020. There have been two other Indian cricketers - Sunny Sohal and Smit Patel - who have played in the men's CPL, but they qualified as USA players. This season will also see Shreyanka Patil become the first Indian to take part in the Women's CPL, having been signed up by Guyana Amazon Warriors.