Thilak Naidu appointed India's junior selection committee chairperson

The rest of the panel, comprising Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Harvinder Singh Sodhi (North), Pathik Patel (West) and Krishen Mohan (Central) remains the same. The first task for Naidu's panel will be to identify a pool of players and prepare them in the run-up to the Under-19 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka early next year.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakhana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, formerly a national selector himself, lent weightage to Naidu's candidature owing to his experience and body of work since his retirement in 2012.

Naidu's first-class career saw 93 matches in which he took 220 catches and effected 18 stumpings. He was also an aggressive lower-order batter, making 4386 run at 34.80, including eight centuries. Naidu chaired Karnataka's junior selection panel from 2013-16 and was also part of the senior selection committee in 2015-16.

The CAC also named Shyama Shaw as part of the women's senior selection committee. The former allrounder represented India in three Tests and five ODIs in the mid-1990s and has since served in various administrative capacities, most notably as a Bengal selector for two terms. She replaces Mithu Mukherjee in the panel.

Shaw joins the panel chaired by former India left-arm spinner Neetu David. Also in the committee are Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar and Renu Margarate. Their immediate task will be to pick the India ODI and T20I squads for the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh in July, the team's first international assignment since the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

The announcement of the selection panel is likely to be followed by the appointment of a full-time head coach, for which the BCCI had invited applications in May.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt the board was keen on appointing Gary Kirsten for the top job but wasn't able to get him onboard due to his commitments in the IPL and other leagues. Among those in contention are Amol Muzumdar, the former Mumbai captain, and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the former India allrounder and current interim head coach. The search for a "big international name" is believed to be one of the reasons for the delay in appointment.

It's understood Charlotte Edwards hadn't thrown her hat into the ring until recently; it couldn't be confirmed if that stand has changed. The World Cup-winning former England captain is currently head coach of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League.