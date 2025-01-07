Saikia and Bhatia set to be elected unopposed as BCCI secretary and treasurer

Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be elected unopposed as BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, on January 12, as the only two names featuring in the final list of contesting candidates.

The list of contesting candidates was prepared by the BCCI electoral officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Achal Kumar Joti, on Tuesday.

The window to file the nominations ended last week while the deadline to withdraw nominations ended at 2pm on Tuesday. Since there were no withdrawals, the electoral officer published the list of contesting candidates at 5pm on Tuesday.

The election will be held on the sidelines of the BCCI's SGM on January 12 and the result, which is now a formality, will be announced on the same day.

Saikia has been working as the interim secretary of the BCCI since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.