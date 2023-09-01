Ben Cox ends 14-year stint at Worcestershire with switch to Grace Road

Ben Cox , Worcestershire's long-serving wicketkeeper-batter, has signed a three-year deal with Leicestershire, whom he will join immediately to bring to an end 14 years as a first-team player at his home county.

Cox, 31, is currently enjoying a benefit year at Worcestershire, for whom he made a half-century on debut as a 17-year-old against Somerset in September 2009 , and claimed a notable first scalp by stumping Marcus Trescothick off the bowling of Moeen Ali.

Despite being a regular in Worcestershire's Blast and 50-over sides this season, Cox has played just one Championship match in 2023, with Gareth Roderick being preferred behind the stumps for red-ball cricket.

With his contract expiring at the end of the month - and having turned down a white-ball-only deal - he will make an initial loan switch to Leicestershire, before a permanent deal comes into force from October 1.

"Leaving Worcestershire is a bittersweet moment for me. This club has been my cricketing home for 22 years, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunities, experiences, successes and memories that I've had here at Worcestershire," Cox said.

"I want to thank my team-mates, the coaching staff, and the incredible Worcestershire supporters who have been my extended family for so long. I'm excited for the new challenge ahead and in particular getting back to playing all three formats, but Worcestershire will always hold a special place in my heart."

"Ever since meeting with Claude [Henderson, Leicestershire director of cricket] and Titch [James Taylor, interim joint head coach], I felt valued instantly and there's no doubt that the journey Leicester are heading on is an exciting one."

Worcestershire's head coach Alan Richardson, a team-mate for the early part of his career, paid his own tribute to Cox.

"Ben has been an integral part of Worcestershire cricket, and it's been an absolute privilege to witness his growth and development over the years," he said.