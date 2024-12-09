Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs
Nyamhuri, who was Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker at the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup, has been named in both ODI and T20I squads
Left-hand batter Ben Curran and left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri have received their maiden call-ups to the Zimbabwe squad for their home T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan starting December 11.
The 28-year-old Curran is the England-born middle brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran, and the son of former Zimbabwe international and coach Kevin Curran. Ben represented Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood.
This season, he is the leading run-scorer in both the Pro50 List A competition and the first-class Logan Cup competition, and had recently made himself available for Zimbabwe selection. He has been called up only for the ODI series.
Nyamhuri, the 18-year-old quick, was Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker in the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup. His two List-A outings for Southern Rocks include a 4 for 43 last week. He is in both the T20I and ODI squads.
The selection committee left out Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta and Clive Madande from their last assignment against Pakistan. Victor Nyauchi makes a return to the ODI squad as well, while opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano is in line to make a T20I debut. Akram is part of the T20I squad.
Zimbabwe's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan gets underway on December 11 with the second and third T20I scheduled for December 13 and 14 respectively. The ODI leg will be played on December 17, 19 and 21. All white-ball matches will be staged in Harare. The two teams will then play a two-match Test series in Bulawayo from December 26.
Zimbabwe squads for white-ball series vs Afghanistan
T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri
ODI squad: Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams