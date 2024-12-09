Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs

The 28-year-old Curran is the England-born middle brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran, and the son of former Zimbabwe international and coach Kevin Curran. Ben represented Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood.

Zimbabwe's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan gets underway on December 11 with the second and third T20I scheduled for December 13 and 14 respectively. The ODI leg will be played on December 17, 19 and 21. All white-ball matches will be staged in Harare. The two teams will then play a two-match Test series in Bulawayo from December 26.