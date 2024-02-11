Ben Stokes' positive aggression is England's new mantra for success
The captain has empowered his team to go for victory from the first ball, and it shows in the confidence of its young bowlers and batters
Hartley's comeback embodies England's away win for the ages
England have forced Australia to change their tactics, but selection errors have cost them
Stokes: 'Had full belief we could chase down 399'
Bazball doubters beware - England's truth is the only truth that matters
Bazball may be facing its toughest task yet
One personal area Stokes could look at is his own batting. If he were more proactive at the start of each innings, it would improve his play. Stokes is a very good batter but he's at his best when he's looking to score.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is a columnist