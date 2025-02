Ben Stokes to miss Hundred ahead of legacy-defining Ashes winter

The loss of a player of Stokes' profile is a blow to the Hundred in its transitional year, fresh off the recent sale of its eight teams, which were valued in total at a combined £975 million. The Superchargers are being bought by the Sun Group, who own Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will become 100% owners of the franchise after Yorkshire opted to cash in their stake. Harry Brook , who captained the Superchargers last year, will replace Stokes as their designated centrally-contracted player for the 2025 season on a contract now worth £200,000. ESPNcricinfo understands that Stokes will remain close with the franchise, who will look to retain his services going forward.