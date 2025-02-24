Ben Stokes to miss Hundred ahead of legacy-defining Ashes winter

The Hundred begins on August 5, a day after England are due to finish a five-match Test series against India. With the Ashes to come later this year, starting in Perth on November 21, Stokes has taken the decision to preserve himself for those challenges.

The news will be warmly received by Test fans, particularly with England's focus on winning back the urn in Australia. Much of their success on that tour, and in the summer against India, will hinge on Stokes' ability to operate as a fully functioning allrounder, a role he was able to reprise at the start of last summer following successful knee surgery at the end of 2023. Stokes is expected to be fit for the start of this season, ahead of England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, which begins on May 22.