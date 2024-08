Ben Stokes is a major doubt for England's first Test against Sri Lanka after retiring hurt with a hamstring injury while playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred on Sunday evening. He is set to undergo a scan on Monday which appears likely to rule him out of the three-match Test series.

He ended the night on crutches, and was being assessed by medical staff on Sunday evening. "It doesn't look great, unfortunately," said Harry Brook, the Superchargers' captain and Stokes' England team-mate, after their win against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford . "I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and we'll see how he is."

Stokes ran through for a quick single early in the Superchargers' chase and pulled up injured after completing the run. He was helped off the field by their medical staff and was seen clutching his hamstring on his left leg. He was at the non-striker's end when Ollie Robinson, his Superchargers team-mate, attempted a scoop which he mistimed into the leg side, and scampered through for a single.

He appeared to pull his muscle as he made his ground then collapsed to the ground and threw his gloves off in frustration. Harry Booker (strength and conditioning coach) and James Pipe (physiotherapist) immediately ran on to provide treatment. After Booker and Pipe helped him back to the Superchargers dugout, supporting his weight, Stokes was placed onto a stretcher and wheeled towards an ambulance.

Around an hour later, Stokes was back in the dugout but had to use crutches when shaking hands with the Originals squad after Nicholas Pooran snatched a seven-wicket win with his innings off 66 not out. A Superchargers spokesperson said: "Ben Stokes is having his hamstring assessed. Further updates will be available from tomorrow [Monday]."

The injury appears to put Stokes' chances of playing in the first Test - which starts on August 21 in Manchester - in significant jeopardy. He has managed a chronic left-knee injury throughout the second half of his international career but returned to bowling earlier this year after undergoing surgery over the English winter.

Stokes went down clutching his left hamstring

England are already missing Zak Crawley for the Sri Lanka series due to a fractured finger. Dan Lawrence is set to open the batting in his absence , with Jordan Cox called into their squad as batting cover last week. Ollie Pope is their vice-captain, and would be the strong favourite to lead England for the first time in international cricket in the event that Stokes is ruled out.