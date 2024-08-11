Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Originals vs N S-Chargers, 27th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (N), Manchester, August 11, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MO-M Win & Bat
NSC-M Win & Bat
MO-M Win & Bowl
NSC-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PD Salt
10 M • 272 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 154.54 SR
JC Buttler
4 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 142 SR
HC Brook
9 M • 291 Runs • 41.57 Avg • 170.17 SR
N Pooran
6 M • 161 Runs • 32.2 Avg • 136.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TW Hartley
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.6 Econ • 15.71 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 15.5 SR
AU Rashid
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 14.09 SR
RJW Topley
6 M • 6 Wkts • 10.32 Econ • 16.66 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Matthew Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days11 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M651100.778
SB-M64280.679
NSC-M6327-0.917
TR-M53260.600
BP-M53260.193
WF-M6235-0.159
LS-M6152-0.559
MO-M6152-0.880
Full Table