Bess Heath commits to Durham as David Ripley takes charge of Northants Women

Bess Heath , England's up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batter, has signed a three-year deal with Durham that will make her one of the mainstays of the Tier 1 outfit, based at Chester-le-Street, when it replaces the existing Northern Diamonds team in the new women's county competition from 2025 onwards.

Heath, 22, has scored more than 3000 runs in all formats since her professional debut four years ago, and made the first of her five England appearances against Sri Lanka last year. In her short career, which began in Derbyshire's youth system, she has also represented Brisbane Heat, Northern Superchargers, Melbourne Stars and Yorkshire.

With Northern Diamonds, she reached the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in her maiden season in 2020, then went on to lift the trophy two years later. Last summer, her haul of 286 runs in the same competition earned her a nomination for the PCA Women's Young Player of the Year award.

Her decision to commit to Durham comes with the Diamonds squad in a state of some flux, following the decision to move the new club's base from Headingley to Chester-le-Street. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heath's team-mate and fellow wicketkeeper, who also captains Northern Superchargers, is expected to commit her own future to her native Yorkshire , despite their Tier 2 status next summer.

On joining Durham, Heath said: "I am so excited to be joining Durham from next season and get going in the North East. The opportunity to join Durham is something I am very much looking forward to and hopefully I can play my part in creating new history for Durham."

Marcus North, Director of Cricket said: "Bess is one of the most exciting young talents in England, and we are thrilled to have recruited her to Durham on a long-term contract.

"Despite being only 22, she already has a tremendous amount of experience in the domestic game and we look forward to seeing her continue to thrive at Durham as she looks to add more England caps."

Meanwhile, David Ripley has been appointed as the Head Coach of Northamptonshire's Women for their first season in Tier 2 next year.

Ripley, who guided Northamptonshire's men to two T20 Blast titles in 2013 and 2016, also achieved two promotions to the County Championship Division One to cement his status as the club's greatest coach.

He will officially take up his new role in February 2025, ahead of a maiden Tier 2 season that will also feature Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Sussex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire.