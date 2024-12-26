Konstas on taking on Bumrah: 'That's the beauty of being young and a bit naive'

Not many 19-year-olds are conscious of how naive they are. But Konstas appears to be. He reverse scooped Bumrah twice to the boundary, and lap scooped him once, in his astonishing debut innings at the MCG , despite having nearly got out to the reverse scoop twice in the first three overs.

Konstas had no fear of what might have been said had he got out to that shot, opting to focus on the scoring possibility rather than the consequences of an error.

"I think it probably will look silly if I did get out," Konstas said at the end of a day when 87,242 fans came to the MCG. "But I've worked pretty hard on that shot, and I feel like it's probably a safe shot for me really. But I think that's the beauty about being young and maybe a bit naive. I'm just trying to put pressure back on the bowler in the best way I think is, and it was good to get a few runs today."

Konstas showed the value of playing the ball and not the man. Bumrah had tormented Australia's batters through the first three Test matches and tormented them again after Konstas was out by picking up three scalps - Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh - to drag India back into the game

He threatened to torture Konstas as well, having beaten him four times in the opening over and seven times in his first three, which included the two failed reverse scoops. But Konstas was completely unflustered.

"I think I was just getting used to the wicket, first time facing him, getting used to his action," Konstas said. "Obviously, he beat my bat quite a few times, and [I] was lucky enough to get a few away. But it was a great contest.

"He's a legend of the game, obviously, so I was trying to put a bit of pressure on him, and it paid off today. But obviously, he took three wickets and he changed the momentum. But I think I'm always challenging myself, trying to bring the best out of myself, so just getting that contest with him and trying to take his lines away."

He took more than his lines away. He did something no one had done to Bumrah in his Test career. Bumrah conceded 18 runs in an over for the first time. He conceded 38 in a six-over spell for the first time. He got hit for six for the first time in nearly four years and conceded two sixes to an individual for just the second time.

Konstas explained that his reverse scoop was premeditated and designed to get the field changes that India ended up granting him.

"Yeah, definitely premeditated, especially with the pace," Konstas said. "[I was] just trying to keep my head still and just watch it as hard onto my bat. But yeah, got a few away today and changed the field, which was good, and then trying to [get them to] bowl in my zones."

Sam Konstas took on Jasprit Bumrah with high-risk reverse scoops • Getty Images

It is something former Australia captain Mark Taylor , the man who presented Konstas his baggy green at the start of the day, would have never dreamed of doing during his era. But Konstas is grateful to playing in a generation where he is allowed to express himself.

"Yeah, definitely," Konstas said. "I reckon maybe 20-30 years ago people were probably saying, defend a lot, just bat all day. But I think the new generation, new shots, it's exciting for me. Obviously, I like doing that, putting pressure back on the bowlers, and hopefully it pays off for the next innings."

India also got baited into trying to intimidate him and paid an enormous price for it. Mohammed Siraj sledged him verbally and got dispatched to the boundary next ball.

Virat Kohli deliberately bumped into him to spark a verbal argument which Konstas didn't back down from. Konstas thought the bump was an accident but he said he enjoyed India coming at him.

"I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me," Konstas said. "But I think that's just cricket, just the tension.