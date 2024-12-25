Matches (4)
Australia vs India, 4th Test at Melbourne,AUS vs IND, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
W
L
W
D
India
L
L
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 678 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 83.91 SR
AUS10 M • 569 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 69.13 SR
10 M • 739 Runs • 41.06 Avg • 66.99 SR
IND8 M • 568 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 62.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 39.9 SR
AUS10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 44.02 SR
IND8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 32.59 SR
IND8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 44.71 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2571
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Rohit doesn't want to 'complicate too many things' for Gill and Jaiswal
The India captain emphasised that the team management doesn't want to tamper with the batters' mindsets
India, Australia look to iron out flaws to edge ahead in high-octane series
Australia will have all eyes on their new opener Konstas, and India would want more support for their star bowler Bumrah
MCG pitch to have 'pace, bounce and excitement', but what about runs?
The Australians know what they are in for at the MCG, but India may be a little shocked by what they see compared to what they remember
Should India opt for bowling depth over batting insurance at the MCG?
Not so long ago they used to go in with five frontline bowling options and trust the batters to put the runs on the board. That's not been the case in Australia