Australia vs India, 4th Test at Melbourne,AUS vs IND, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Test, Melbourne, December 26 - 30, 2024, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M • 678 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 83.91 SR
MR Marsh
10 M • 569 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 69.13 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 739 Runs • 41.06 Avg • 66.99 SR
Shubman Gill
8 M • 568 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 62.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 39.9 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 44.02 SR
JJ Bumrah
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 32.59 SR
RA Jadeja
8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 44.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Steven Smith (vc)
Top order Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
India tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2571
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Rohit doesn't want to 'complicate too many things' for Gill and Jaiswal

The India captain emphasised that the team management doesn't want to tamper with the batters' mindsets

India, Australia look to iron out flaws to edge ahead in high-octane series

Australia will have all eyes on their new opener Konstas, and India would want more support for their star bowler Bumrah

MCG pitch to have 'pace, bounce and excitement', but what about runs?

The Australians know what they are in for at the MCG, but India may be a little shocked by what they see compared to what they remember

Should India opt for bowling depth over batting insurance at the MCG?

Not so long ago they used to go in with five frontline bowling options and trust the batters to put the runs on the board. That's not been the case in Australia

Konstas' MCG debut confirmed, Head faces a fitness test

Konstas will become the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket while Head is battling a minor quad strain but the coach is confident he will play

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table