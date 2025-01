Has any other bowler got to 200 Test wickets averaging less than Jasprit Bumrah?

Only four other men have achieved this double in the same Test - but one of them was making his debut: Bruce Taylor scored 105 and took 5 for 86 for New Zealand against India in Calcutta in 1965. Like Bennett, Taylor was 21 - but now that some confusion about his date of birth has been resolved, it can be confirmed that Bennett is the youngest to achieve the feat, being around six months younger than Taylor was. It should be noted that Chamani Seneviratna also did this in what turned out to be her only women's Test, for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in Colombo in 1998.