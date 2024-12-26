Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st Test at Bulawayo,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Bulawayo, December 26 - 30, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
AFG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
D
L
L
Afghanistan
W
L
L
L
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM4 M • 499 Runs • 99.8 Avg • 60.85 SR
ZIM4 M • 311 Runs • 44.43 Avg • 58.02 SR
AFG9 M • 578 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 54.68 SR
8 M • 485 Runs • 44.09 Avg • 45.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 24 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 46.54 SR
ZIM4 M • 11 Wkts • 2.73 Econ • 78 SR
AFG5 M • 34 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 45.11 SR
AFG6 M • 13 Wkts • 3.26 Econ • 51.46 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2573
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Ghazanfar five-for leads Afghanistan to ODI series win over below-par Zimbabwe
Afghanistan have now won each of their bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe bar the one in 2014, which was split
Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan
Raza, Williams, Muzarabani and Ngarava form the core of the squad, which will be led by Ervine
Atal, Malik, bowlers lead Afghanistan's rout of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe crumbled to 54 in the 287 chase to give Afghanistan their biggest win in ODIs in terms of runs
Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four
Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side