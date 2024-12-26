Matches (4)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st Test at Bulawayo,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Bulawayo, December 26 - 30, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SC Williams
4 M • 499 Runs • 99.8 Avg • 60.85 SR
Sikandar Raza
4 M • 311 Runs • 44.43 Avg • 58.02 SR
Rahmat Shah
9 M • 578 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 54.68 SR
Hashmatullah Shahidi
8 M • 485 Runs • 44.09 Avg • 45.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
6 M • 24 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 46.54 SR
Sikandar Raza
4 M • 11 Wkts • 2.73 Econ • 78 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 34 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 45.11 SR
Yamin Ahmadzai
6 M • 13 Wkts • 3.26 Econ • 51.46 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
Craig Ervine (c)
Middle order Batter
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Takudzwa Chataira 
-
Ben Curran 
Top order Batter
Joylord Gumbie 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Trevor Gwandu 
Bowler
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 
Opening Batter
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Nyasha Mayavo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Newman Nyamhuri 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2573
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News

Ghazanfar five-for leads Afghanistan to ODI series win over below-par Zimbabwe

Afghanistan have now won each of their bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe bar the one in 2014, which was split

Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan

Raza, Williams, Muzarabani and Ngarava form the core of the squad, which will be led by Ervine

Atal, Malik, bowlers lead Afghanistan's rout of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe crumbled to 54 in the 287 chase to give Afghanistan their biggest win in ODIs in terms of runs

Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four

Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side

Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series

The squad includes seven uncapped players, including Sediqullah Atal and Ismat Alam

