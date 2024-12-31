Ervine urges Zimbabwe to improve their fielding: 'The outcome could've been different had we taken our chances'

Craig Ervine lamented Zimbabwe's poor fielding after Zimbabwe drew the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo . Rahmat Shah (234) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (246) were the biggest beneficiaries of the dropped chances as they handed the visitors a 113-run first-innings lead despite conceding 586. Afsar Zazai made 113 as well.

"The one little area where we'll probably look back and think, 'the outcome could have been different if we'd taken our chances in the field'," Ervine said. "I think a lot of credit also has to go to Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah, they way the batted was exceptional, patient, determined, and they showed great application for long periods of time."

Bursts of rain in the last three days and the fact that only 13 wickets were taken till the start of the final day meant that forcing a result was tough for either team.

"We knew that pitch would come to the fifth day, down to maybe the last two sessions," Ervine said. "I think it was going to be tough to take 20 wickets on that surface, but at the same time, you don't know where the game would have gone."

Ervine confirmed pacer Richard Ngarava, who missed the first Test, will be back for the second. He added that Blessing Muzarabani and Newman Nyamhuri, who took three wickets in the game, were unwell at times but pulled through and will try and be 'fresh and replenished' for the second Test, starting on January 2, at the same venue.

"Bless was suffering from a bit of flu and a bit of dizziness," he said. "So we didn't really wanna push him too much, especially when you know we've got only two days between this and the next Test. Newman was struggling with his stomach for a few days. So, bowling will draw a lot more energy from you if you're not 100 percent. So, we thought those guys may as well rest up and make sure when they come for the second Test, they are fresh and replenished.