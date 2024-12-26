Live - Australia, India meet on a hot Boxing Day in Melbourne

There is something about a Boxing Day Test in Australia that just gets you up and running. And when it is India taking on Australia in a series which is all squared up with just two Tests to go... oof! The bane of a five-match series is one team taking the lead nice and early and the other playing catch-up cricket the rest of the time. That has not been the case here. India will be the first to admit they've come up short a lot of the times in these three Tests. So, just the fact that they are heading into MCG 1-1 will rev up their confidence. India have been on the winning side the last two times they were here. Can they make it a hat-trick of wins at the MCG? Can Australia continue their good form and make it 2-1? No matter what the result, the cricket will be exhilarating.