Live - Australia, India meet on a hot Boxing Day in Melbourne

Live - Australia, India meet on a hot Boxing Day in MelbourneBy Ashish Pant
Welcome to Test cricket, Sam Konstas
Six balls from Bumrah to Konstas, and he's beaten the bat five times. No easy sighters, no Christmas presents, Bumrah is on the money, right on! Gets the ball on that awkward length, just outside off. Not a lot of movement, but Bumrah doesn't need all that. Konstas all at sea first up. But, hey, that's expected. To his credit, Konstas didn't really push at the ball or go searching for it.
He is finally off the mark in the second over. Bumrah goes a little straighter and Konstas picks him for two behind square to a huge ovation. And, haaaang on! Let me see if I got this right. The fifth ball of the second over he's faced in Test cricket, and Konstas has gone for a reverse ramp... to Jasprit Bumrah. Wowza! The exuberance of youth and all that. It's woken up the crowd for sure. Khawaja has a smile on his face, so does Bumrah, so does Kohli, so does Pant. Bumrah follows it up with an absolute jaffa, and gives Konstas a long stare.
Whose home game is it anyway?
Alex Malcolm chimes in: Based off the crowd noise post the anthems, this is a home game for India. Which was expected. He further adds that there was a huge roar for the announcement of Sam Konstas over the PA... and an even bigger roar for Jasprit Bumrah.
Konstas, on debut, to take first strike against Bumrah. Let's go!
What to make of the Gill decision?
Here's Sidharth Monga: Four years ago, in the corresponding Test of that BGT, Shubman Gill made his debut, had some crucial luck early on and then went onto play a significant part in perhaps the greatest upset of all time. Four years later, he finds himself being dropped for the exact same Test.
One of the reasons perhaps is the way he has been getting out. Three innings, two starts of 31 and 28 in the day-night Test, but out to three half-volleys, which is extremely rare for a Test batter. The lengths of the three balls that have got him out are 3.2m, 3.5m and 4.3m. These are proper half-volleys.
Do the team management sense a technical issue with him there? Or do they feel they needed an offie should Travis Head be batting against the old ball, which is when he has really damaged India? India have gone at 5.65 an over at an average of 113 in the 20 overs leading to the new ball. And once they decided they needed an offie, did they decide they didn’t want to lose neither of Jadeja and Reddy because they have been in the runs?
Two spinners and Rohit at the top ...
Some very interesting calls made by the Indian team. No Shubman Gill at the very venue where he made his Test debut four years back. India have Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 7 and Washington Sundar at No. 8... that is a lot of faith on three allrounders. Also, Rohit Sharma, who is searching for runs is back at the top of the order. There is a bit of grass on the surface which means Bumrah will be in the game early against Konstas. Plenty of subplots waiting to happen. This should be a good one.
Australia bat; two spinners for India
The coin has gone in Pat Cummins' favour and Australia will bat. So, that means Sam Konstas will be in early against Bumrah and Co. Good luck to him! The heat is going to be a factor, with temperatures likely to soar as high as 40 degrees on the Celsius scale.
Cummins says, "The pitch looks good. There's a bit of a grass like an old MCG wicket, looks nice and firm. The sun is out, 1-1, which is what everyone wanted to see. It’s been a great series so far." He confirms Konstas' debut and that Scott Boland comes in for Josh Hazlewood.
Rohit Sharma says that he would have batted as well. "We have to bowl well. The series is 1-1 and a lot to play for. We fought really well in that game [Brisbane]." Rohit also confirms that Shubman Gill misses out, and that he will bat at the top of the order. Also India have gone with two spinners, with Washington Sundar coming in.
Playing XIs
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins(capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
What do we have in store?
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the short answer. India win this Test and they will retain the trophy. Australia will be desperate to not let that happen. How's the pitch going to play? It is likely to have 'pace, bounce and excitement', but what about runs? Alex Malcolm tries to search for an answer.
Then there are also all the talks about India's top order, in particular, the two youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who have been as consistent as they would want to be. Rohit Sharma, though says he doesn't want to 'complicate too many things' for the duo.
Talking about youngsters, we also have a 19-year-old Sam Konstas all set to make his debut at the top of the order for Australia in front of an estimated 90,000 fans. No stress, Sam!
Hey, ho... let's go!
There is something about a Boxing Day Test in Australia that just gets you up and running. And when it is India taking on Australia in a series which is all squared up with just two Tests to go... oof! The bane of a five-match series is one team taking the lead nice and early and the other playing catch-up cricket the rest of the time. That has not been the case here. India will be the first to admit they've come up short a lot of the times in these three Tests. So, just the fact that they are heading into MCG 1-1 will rev up their confidence. India have been on the winning side the last two times they were here. Can they make it a hat-trick of wins at the MCG? Can Australia continue their good form and make it 2-1? No matter what the result, the cricket will be exhilarating.
