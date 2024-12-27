Kohli's spell of hell at the MCG

Sound at this ground seems to bubble up, like in the old cartoons where witches prepare their potions, the pot frothing away with each new ingredient until one of them makes the whole thing explode.

The shoulder barge with Sam Konstas happened between overs. It wasn't caught live, like Mohammed Siraj's send-off to Travis Head. That noise was full throated and organic and it was dwarfed on Friday when Kohli nicked off for 36 off 86. The crowd knew what had happened. They didn't need help from replays on the big screen or nudges on social media. The displeasure was instant and it rolled down like thunder.

"BOOOOOOOOOO!"

India had gone from 153 for 2 to 154 for 4.

Seven balls earlier, Kohli had been involved in a mix-up and India lost their top-scorer of both the innings and the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks up to Kohli. At training, he steps off from facing the bowler to gather his inputs. Here he barely looked at him. They were three feet apart, both stuck at the bowler's end, and he barely looked at him. To be fair, though, the single wasn't on: Pat Cummins was too close at mid-on. There was incredulity in Australia's celebrations, and ferocity in everything they did afterwards. Those last five overs to stumps was pure theatre.

Mitchell Starc came back into the attack. The slip cordon sprouted extra people. The idea that a ball could ever be left alone seemed increasingly obtuse. And half-an-hour's play began to stretch to eternity. Eighty-five thousand people added to the occasion as they synced their hands coming together to the bowler's feet pounding the turf.

Kohli had been able to stay in his bubble for the entire time he was in the middle until right this very moment.

Right this very moment, it popped.

"He was really disciplined today," Steven Smith said at the press conference. "He was leaving nicely, making the bowlers come to him a bit more, and scoring well through the leg side and when we went short. So yeah, I thought we were in for a bit of a masterclass there. But fortunately, Barrel [Boland] got one to sort of straighten, probably off the line on that fifth, sixth stump. And it probably was one of the only ones he played at."

West Australian Sport popped a big red ball on his nose and bumped subtlety off a cliff. "Clown Kohli" said the headline. Two years ago, Kohli had made 90.293 people sing his name here. A sizeable portion of the 172,389 that have come through the gates on days one and two of the Boxing Day Test have felt very differently. Thepopped a big red ball on his nose and bumped subtlety off a cliff. "Clown Kohli" said the headline. Cutting Stuart Broad out feels less petty now.

Australia's tabloids haven't shied away from saying what they think about Virat Kohli • The West Australian

Kohli was name-checked by the head of the organising committee for LA 2028 to explain how cricket got into the Olympics. He is the third-most followed sportsperson on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. More to the point, Australia have seen him as their kind of player. Gifted. Positive. Never-give-up. The respect he used to get here wasn't grudging. It was genuine and it's eroded because he hasn't been making runs; far too busy making errors of judgment. The one at Melbourne airport when he ran into Australian media for disrespecting his privacy made headlines of the wrong kind, and the one at the MCG when he disrespected an Australian cricketer's privacy by running straight into him was a big mistake.

Kohli was in the middle of turning all of that around. For 35 off 83 balls he was pristine. For the last 1 off 3 he was something else. Shaken. Resigned. Done. He didn't even look back once he edged the ball. His hands just dropped. He just knew.

India needed him in the middle when their best batter of the tour, KL Rahul, was dismissed last ball before tea. There were still seven minutes on the clock for the resumption when he and Jaiswal walked out to the dugout. There has always been an eagerness about this batting. It is supposed to translate as wanting to be out there. But it was coming off wanting it too much. The run-out in the dying stages of the second day's play against New Zealand in Mumbai. Taking guard way in front of his crease in Perth. Chasing after that one cover drive that was supposed to get him into rhythm.

On a Melbourne pitch that wanted to patch things up with the batters after putting them through the wringer for the last two or three years, all Kohli had to do was trust himself; trust his training to come through. And it did. The first thing he did once he made it to the crease was practice this leave. People sometimes do the front-foot push just to get a feel of the hands going through to the line of the ball. He'd done enough of that.

He's still popular in Melbourne, mind you, but the local fans' patience is running thin • Getty Images

When Kohli got off the mark, Cummins looked down at his hands curiously, as if to figure out just how he could bowl on the pads of one of history's greatest flickers of the ball. He was responding to length a lot better in this innings, actually shifting his weight back when he had to instead of always lunging forward. Even with his leaves.

There were a couple that were wide of off stump but he still shifted his weight back, in response to the shorter length, and pulled his bat up. Then there was another against Cummins that was pitched up and on that fifth stump line. He covered his stumps, pressed forward, and then left. The impact point with the ball on the cover drive that brought him his first boundary was right under his eyes. Reaching for the ball has been his forever problem. He wasn't doing that here. He could only stomach shouldering arms to 34 deliveries across his five previous innings in this Test series. He did it 21 times here, in just two hours at the crease, and it looked so easy. He looked so good.

Then came the run-out. Kohli looks for those rapid singles too. He managed one early in his innings, but that time he'd cushioned his shot and the man at short cover meant to prevent the rotation of strike became redundant. Later in his innings, he nudged one off his toes to the left of midwicket, who try as he might couldn't get there, and the right of mid-on.

"Been stealing doubles since 2012," he had said during one of his more dour innings in the West Indies earlier this year, pointing to the act of how he gets going simply by running between the wickets. The glamour shots look good on the reels but singles and twos are the essence of his batting. The fact that it led to his wicket two months ago and his partner's wicket now - both resulting in the team's implosion mere minutes before stumps - must be difficult to digest.

Kohli got booed out of the MCG.