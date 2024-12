Steven Smith hits a new high, Rohit Sharma falls to a new low

Steven Smith's centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the most for any batter , surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Test hundreds for Smith against India - the most by any batter , overtaking Joe Root's ten centuries against India.

201 Number of innings Smith took to score his 34th Test hundred. Only Sachin Tendulkar (192 innings) and Ricky Ponting (193 innings) were quicker among the 11 batters with 34 Test centuries.

Runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in Australia's first innings, the most he has conceded in a Test innings

The 84 innings by Bumrah are the most for any bowler without conceding 100-plus runs in an innings (Among specialists and bowling all-rounders). Former England fast bowler Mike Hendrick is second with 54 innings.