Steven Smith hits a new high, Rohit Sharma falls to a new low
Stats highlights from the second day's play of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne
10 Steven Smith's centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the most for any batter, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
11 Test hundreds for Smith against India - the most by any batter, overtaking Joe Root's ten centuries against India.
201 Number of innings Smith took to score his 34th Test hundred. Only Sachin Tendulkar (192 innings) and Ricky Ponting (193 innings) were quicker among the 11 batters with 34 Test centuries.
99 Runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in Australia's first innings, the most he has conceded in a Test innings .
The 84 innings by Bumrah are the most for any bowler without conceding 100-plus runs in an innings (Among specialists and bowling all-rounders). Former England fast bowler Mike Hendrick is second with 54 innings.
11.07 Rohit Sharma's batting average in Tests in the 2024-25 season - the second lowest for an Indian batter in a season (minimum of ten innings in the top six). The lowest is 10.00 by Chandu Sarwate in 1947-48.
2 Number of 100-plus partnerships for India in their first innings in nine Tests in the 2024-25 season. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin had a 199-run stand against Bangladesh in Chennai, while Yashasvi Jaiswal added 102 with Virat Kohli in Melbourne.
4 Four-wicket hauls for Bumrah in Australia's first innings in four Tests this series - the first time a bowler has achieved this since Shane Warne in the 2005 Ashes.
2016 The previous time India conceded multiple 400-plus totals in a Test series. England scored three 400-plus totals in the five-Test series in India in 2016.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo