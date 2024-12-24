MCG pitch to have 'pace, bounce and excitement', but what about runs?

Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald must have had flashbacks to their club cricket days as they walked to the middle of the MCG on Monday.

With the exception of the MCG's head curator Matt Page, there were no ground staff around, and the Test pitch was fully covered after some morning rain. Cummins and McDonald had to peel the covers back themselves to take a look at the strip. Their eyebrows might have gone up at seeing how green it looked, but they would not have been surprised.

"It looks pretty similar to the previous few years," McDonald said on Tuesday. "It's going to be a big decision, though, come the day of the game. I think traditionally it's been bowl-first, but with the heat around and it looks similar but probably a little bit better than what it has in previous years. So a decision for the captains to make at the toss, I think."

While the Australians know what they are in for at the MCG, India may be shocked by what they see compared to what they remember.

The MCG has been a home away from home for them in each of the last two Test tours. The Gabba will always hold a special place in Indian hearts, but the MCG has been the lifeblood of both series triumphs.

In 2018-19 , they came here having been rocked by a pace barrage in Perth. They batted first on a slightly less turgid surface than the one Alistair Cook made 244 on the previous year. But Cheteshwar Pujara batted for 11 hours as India racked up 443 for 7 in 169.4 overs before Jasprit Bumrah put on a masterclass of fast bowling as the surface began to go up and down.

The blueprint was pretty similar two summers later . Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja thrived in slower conditions more akin to home than Australia. And after being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane ground out a famous match-winning century.

But the MCG has undergone a complete transformation since then under Page's watch. The nadir of 2017 sparked a five-year plan to revitalise a drop-in square that had become one of the worst in Australia. The complete transformation of that plan did not take effect until 2021, when the last four of the new drop-in pitch trays were installed after India's most recent visit.

"We sat down seven years ago, after 2017, and discussed where we wanted to go as an organisation and what we wanted to be renowned for and that's producing Test matches that are going to provide a thrilling contest," Page said. "It gives the bowlers an opportunity at various points in the game, but it also gives the batters a chance if you play well. We then tried and played around with our grass lengths, our compaction levels, moisture levels, and that probably took us three years to where we wanted to get to, and then I would say the last two or three years, we've been quite consistent in what we've rolled out. We leave a bit more grass on them now than what we used to but it's provided thrilling contests, and that's what we want to do."

Since 2018-19, the MCG has had the lowest bowling average of the major venues in Australia at 26.57. Pace has dominated, averaging 24.50. But spin has averaged 35.24, the second lowest of all venues behind Perth, remarkably.

For the 2021 Boxing Day Ashes Test , Page left 10mm of grass on the surface, having experimented with 12mm in a Sheffield Shield game earlier in the summer. Australia won inside seven sessions, with Scott Boland famously taking 6 for 7 and England losing by an innings despite Australia only scoring 267.

"I think both teams have got similar challenges at the moment - how do you find runs? Both bowling attacks have been on top, and I think this wicket potentially might offer the batters a little bit more in terms of the surface as the game draws on" Andrew McDonald

The following year, when South Africa arrived , Page trimmed it back to 6mm and produced a Test pitch where Cameron Green took 5 for 27 on the first day, David Warner made 200 on a 40-degree second day, Alex Carey plundered 111 on the third, and Nathan Lyon took three wickets on the fourth.

Page rolled out a similar surface last year when Pakistan toured . The highest innings total in the match was 318, the lowest was 237. Cummins took ten for the match and Lyon bagged four in Pakistan's first innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza took six wickets each across two innings and had Australia 16 for 4 in their second innings before Mitchell Marsh made 96. Pakistan reached 219 for 5 chasing just 317 to win in the fourth innings before collapsing to an extraordinary spell from Cummins.

Some of India's players have already seen the new MCG pitch. The Australia A vs India A game in early November was a rollicking affair where the seam bowlers held sway, much like they do in Shield matches at this venue. But it is arguable that KL Rahul's two brief innings in that game and Nitish Kumar Reddy's performance with bat and ball prepared both of them well for the Test series that has unfolded. Australia's debutant Sam Konstas made 73 not out in that game and India are pondering whether to bring in Prasidh Krishna, who also took six wickets for India A.

But any fears that the Test pitch will be as lively as that are unfounded, according to Page, who does trim the grass according to the quality of bowling on show.

"It probably won't be as much seam in this as probably the Shield games," Page said. "As you go to that next level, bowlers get a bit more out of it than in the Shield. So we tend to pull it back just that fraction for Test match cricket, because the quality of players goes up. But in terms of pace, bounce and the excitement, then we're looking for exactly the same in all our long-format pitches."

What does that mean for this Boxing Day? Can India renew their love affair with the MCG pitch despite it being nothing like the flame they fell for the last two trips they had here?

"I think both teams have got similar challenges at the moment," McDonald said. "How do you find runs? Both bowling attacks have been on top, and I think this wicket potentially might offer the batters a little bit more in terms of the surface as the game draws on.