Konstas looks 19, behaves 30, and is unfazed about a Test debut at the MCG

Sam Konstas stood in front of a huge media throng on the outfield at the MCG on Monday and looked not a day older than the 19 years and 82 days that he is.

There was arguably more media peppering him with questions on Monday than patrons in the crowd for those two MCG first-class games combined.

If he were to make his Test debut on Boxing Day against India, he would become the fourth-youngest Australian to do so behind Ian Craig, current captain Pat Cummins, and Tom Garrett.

And he would do so in front of 90,000 or more fans.

You could have heard a pin drop in the MCC Members' when he faced his first ball from Scott Boland in the Shield game back in October. On Boxing Day, if the crowd is anything like that India-Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup game at the MCG, the first ball he could face from Jasprit Bumrah might sound like a sonic boom.

"I think it's just another day for me," Konstas said while acknowledging his debut is yet to be confirmed. "Obviously, it's a bit more special. Got my parents coming. Pretty simple, just back myself and see-ball-hit-ball really."

That clarity of mind is part of the reason he stands on the precipice of debuting for Australia at such a young age. The naivety and brashness of youth are seen as a strength, not a weakness.

"The way he approaches the game, it does not bother him who he's coming up against," New South Wales and Australia team-mate Sean Abbott said of Konstas. "He's pretty unfazed. And I'd imagine, should he get the opportunity, it'd be pretty similar. From what I've seen so far, I'd probably say it's his most admirable attribute."

Sam Konstas is the third-youngest player in Sheffield Shield history to score twin hundreds in a match • AFP

Part of it also comes from his relationship with former Australia allrounder Shane Watson. Konstas counts Watson as an idol and a mentor. The entire Watson family is set to fly down to Melbourne should he make his debut.

Konstas is a disciple of Watson's mental skills teachings. The former Australia allrounder has written a book called The Winner's Mindset and has turned it into an online course to help young cricketers hone their mental skills. It is the story of his own mental journey from being paralysed by an intense focus on results during his Test career to discovering and implementing a simple process-driven mindset in his successful late-career renaissance in T20 franchise cricket. He has worked with New South Wales as a mental skills consultant, having already been a mentor to Konstas since he was 16.

In that sense, Konstas might be the best mentally prepared 19-year-old to have ever been thrust into such a scenario given what he understands.

Konstas was asked if he had been studying videos of Bumrah in preparation for a possible face-off. "Nah, not really," he said. "I've watched him quite a bit, but [I am] just trying to be in the moment. Hopefully, I get the opportunity on Boxing Day."

How he got here is even more remarkable. As late as October 7, barely anyone in Australian cricket had given a thought to Konstas playing Test cricket this summer. By October 11, after becoming the third-youngest player in Sheffield Shield history to score twin hundreds in a match, he was being compared to Ricky Ponting and there were demands for him to be picked immediately.

Nine days later he was at the MCG under the microscope. Not one, but two Australian selectors - coach Andrew McDonald and Tony Dodemaide - watched him face Boland and Victoria at the MCG after chairman of selectors George Bailey had been in Sydney for his twin centuries.

He made 2 and 43, sawn off by a dubious lbw in the first innings and undone by some immaturity in the second. There were glimpses that he was a player for the future, but it looked like he wasn't quite ready for the here and now.

Scores of 0 and 16 against India A in Mackay served to further consolidate that view. On his return to the MCG on November 7, he did not open the batting in the second A game, a further sign he was not likely to be chosen for the first Test. But his second innings of 73 not out batting at No. 4 showed a different set of gears. He struck seven fours and a six and played some outrageous shots in a tricky, pressurized chase.

Nathan McSweeney 's temperament, his consistency of method, and his early-season form saw him get the Test nod over Konstas. But ironically the consistency of method across a brutal series so far has now gone against McSweeney and for Konstas.

McSweeney's struggles have been clear. He is 4 for 15 from 66 balls against Bumrah in the series. He is not alone there, with Usman Khawaja (4 for 17 in 71 balls), Marnus Labuschange (2 for 6 in 72 balls), and Steven Smith (3 for 20 in 54 balls) also having problems against Bumrah.

But McSweeney is 57 off 146 against the rest of India's attack, striking at just 39.04. It is the lowest strike rate of all of Australia's top nine against Indian bowlers not named Bumrah. McSweeney has paid a price for being too similar to Khawaja and Labuschagne in method, and they have survived because they are doing more damage at the other end.

Sam Konstas scored 107 off 97 balls against the Indians late last month • AFP/Getty Images

Konstas over the last month has proved he can be the "different look" that Bailey and the selectors want to throw at India. His 107 off 97 in Canberra against all of India's bowlers bar Bumrah backed up his last innings in the A series. He added 88 off 146 against a good Western Australia attack that featured Australia ODI quick Lance Morris and A spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, with his first 55 coming off just 64 deliveries. He then smashed a 20-ball half-century on debut for Sydney Thunder in the BBL, albeit against an Adelaide Strikers attack that McSweeney himself made 78 not out off 49 on Sunday night.

It is understood a decision had been made to add Konstas regardless of the BBL scores, as they are no indicator of anything in relation to facing Bumrah on Boxing Day.

There's no guarantee Konstas will play either, as a decision is still to be made. But even at his first Australia training session on Monday, he looked completely unfazed. He kept his net session short, not trying to impress or over-exert facing deliveries that he didn't need to face. It was eye-opening compared to the hour-plus nets that Khawaja, Smith and Labuschagne had. He was one of the few Australian players to help his team-mates out by flinging balls to Labuschagne before leaving the optional net early, joking with a couple of team-mates on the way out with the air of a 30-year-old veteran.