Should India opt for bowling depth over batting insurance at the MCG?

India seem to be where they want to be with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1. Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane are Australian cricket strongholds and they have managed to win one of those games and draw another. Melbourne brings happy memories - they got the better of the hosts in both 2018-19 and 2020-21 - and Sydney brings spin into play. These are just ifs and buts, which don't really win cricket matches. They do help put the people responsible for winning cricket matches in a nice state of mind. Could Prasidh Krishna be one of those people?

This is largely a hypothesis. It doesn't even have the merit of what happened in the nets, although Prasidh was quite sharp there. On pitches that were described as more for white-ball cricket, he began Saturday's session by cutting one of India's best batters in half. KL Rahul has thrived by playing the ball nice and late but on this occasion, he was a little too late to bring his bat down to cope with the inward movement.

India have valued batting depth over bowling depth on this tour and yet they have been bowled out for less than 200 in three of their five completed innings. Is the benefit of the extra batter really coming through? Nitish Kumar Reddy is the extra batter; part of a package deal to compensate for lack of batting ability in the tail. He might be needed again in Melbourne if India go in with Washington Sundar as a lone spinner. But if they continue with Ravindra Jadeja , who has been one of their best batters in the last five years, it opens up an opportunity to bolster the seam attack.

Reddy, as India's fourth bowler in this series, has contributed only 27 of their 336 overs, picking up three wickets and giving away 4.55 runs per over. Thirteen overs is the most he has sent down in an innings and these have been helpful conditions. He is very clearly a batting allrounder and some of his shots suggest he has a really high ceiling - reverse scooping Scott Boland, cover driving Mitchell Starc and hooking Pat Cummins for sixes - but the other job he has been picked to do - hold an end up - is not going so well.

There was a time, not so long ago, that India put such a premium on getting 20 wickets in a Test match that they insisted on having five frontline bowling options. It meant they could only fit in five frontline batters and came with the risk of being bowled out cheaply. One of their most famous wins had them focused on avoiding defeat even as late as the start of the fifth day and then once their batting had come through - taking them from 194 for 7 to 298 for 8 declared - they had two sessions at England and their bowling depth helped make the most of it. Jasprit Bumrah (three), Mohammed Siraj (four) and Ishant Sharma (two) all played a part in doing the improbable at Lord's three years ago.

Johannesburg 2018 and Cape Town 2024 were the same, and those were extreme conditions, where the extra batter was a necessity not a luxury. At The Oval in 2021 , they won after conceding a lead of 99. Rohit Sharma was in much better form. The lowest score among the top four in the second innings was 44. Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur scored fifties from Nos. 7 and 8. Eventually it was England under scoreboard pressure, chasing 368 with Bumrah (two), Umesh Yadav (three), Jadeja (two) and Siraj (two) sharing the wickets between them.

On this tour, Bumrah has taken almost as many wickets as the rest combined (21 vs 26). He needs support.

One way forward is to potentially consider Jadeja as a specialist batter ( he has the numbers ), Washington could come in place of Reddy, and if nothing else help ease the workload on the frontline quicks. Having played only one Test of the series so far, Washington already has 17 overs under his belt, which have gone for 2.88 runs per over and fetched two wickets.

Prasidh Krishna was a handful in the tour game at the MCG • Getty Images

Or India could bring in Prasidh for Reddy. The MCG, over the last three years, has offered 80 wickets for fast bowling and only 14 for spin bowling. After India were run ragged in the first innings in Brisbane, the bowling coach Morne Morkel spoke about the need to be better between overs 30 and 50; to be tighter, bowl dry, create pressure if not by taking wickets then by keeping the runs down.

Prasidh, being a specialist on a pitch expected to favour seam bowling, might be well placed to do that. He picked up 4 for 50 and 2 for 37 against Australia A at this venue last month.