Shami ruled out of remaining two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

Mohammed Shami will not be considered for the fourth and fifth Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to swelling on his left knee.

The BCCI press release on Shami's fitness came days after India captain Rohit Sharma called on the National Cricket Academy to provide an update on the fast bowler's progress upon being asked once again about it at the end of the Brisbane Test.

"Shami bowled 43 overs in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November," the BCCI said in a statement. "Following this, he played in all nine games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he also engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling volume in order to get ready for the Test matches.

"However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Shami has not played for India since the ODI World Cup final in November last year, after which he underwent surgery for a heel injury in February. The BCCI said he had "completely recovered" from the heel injury and would "continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI's Centre of Excellence and build his bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game".