No Gabba 2021 at MCG 2024 as India lose a Test they needn't have

There were already 50,000 people in the morning to watch the final day's play of the Boxing Day Test.

Four results were possible.

It was AUD 10 entry for adults and free for kids under 15.

One man had come in with a sign saying "Chase master Kohli" and on the back it said "All the way from Canada".

Virat Kohli - the brand, not the person - has long graduated to King Kohli. Chase master was a long time ago. He aced them so often and so easily that the catchphrase was losing meaning. But it might be coming back now. With a different meaning. A less flattering one. Referring to his natural response to seeing balls angled across him.

India needed 340 to win. Ninety-two overs to play. This was a day made for India's two celebrated senior batters. A day to atone because it was a day with life. By the end of it, they were in a tortured place.

"A lot of the things that I am trying to do is not falling in the place that I would want to," the captain Rohit Sharma said. "But mentally, it is disturbing without a doubt."

Rohit had come through a very disciplined, hour-long examination by the three Australia fast bowlers. Twenty-two for no loss after 15 overs. Seven balls after the drinks break, though, Rohit went for a big shot. A flick across the line and the ball went 180 degrees in the opposite direction into Mitchell Marsh's hands at gully.

"When you come here chasing 340 - we did that last time around, so there's no way that we were not thinking of the target," Rohit said. "But to get that target, you need to lay the foundation."

India were 33 for 3 in the 27th over. They had lost three wickets for 11 runs on a pitch where Australia's Nos. 10 and 11 had put on a fifty partnership. "Wicket was slowing down a fair bit," Rohit said. So if you wanted to sit in, you could. If you wanted to back your defence, you could.

Kohli fell to the sucker ball in the over before lunch.

"The batters, they sometimes perform, they sometimes don't. But, it is much more painful if you don't get the desired results [as a team]. But why don't you get the results? It happens when you have the opportunity to grab hold of a game, then you should" Rohit Sharma

Mitchell Starc was the bowler. He wasn't 100%. "He's a warrior," Pat Cummins gushed in the end.

But that was a point of vulnerability. Australia batting on day five was partly to get themselves as big a score as possible and partly because their battering ram of a left-arm quick needed to be managed slightly. Cummins was seen putting his arm around Starc as he began a new spell.

India did something really cool at the Gabba in 2021. But the coolest thing about it is that it helped them win that series and that was only possible because they were able to come out with a draw in Sydney. They lasted five overs longer (97) than they needed to here (92) even though they had only eight wickets to work with. Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin kept a full-strength Australia attack - that one included their regular allrounder Cameron Green - waiting for basically ever. There were three No. 11s below them: Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. All of them could have put their feet up.

There was a time when this team could have done that too. For 32.5 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant showed admirable application. Jaiswal was being stalked by Starc with his smiles and his awayswingers. Eleven times the fast bowler went past his bat. On the fifth, Jaiswal smiled back. He knew he had done what he could do. Play the line of the ball and not follow the movement. That gave him a bit of pride. It took him straight into the contest. Earlier, he was driving away from his body and getting beaten.

A record number of people came in to the MCG across the five days to watch a compelling contest • Getty Images

Pant showed such restraint. Of all his innings that have lasted more than 15 balls, only three others have seen him forget about scoring as much as he did today. And those didn't last beyond 33 balls. This one went up to 104. India were taking time out of the game. They were putting overs into the Australian bowlers' legs, which, if the series had remained 1-1 and considering the short turnaround to Sydney, would have been a tangential benefit. They were getting closer and closer to safety. They had seven wickets in hand to negotiate the last 38 overs. They failed.

"The pain of losing a Test match is more," Rohit said. "The batters, they sometimes perform, they sometimes don't. But, it is much more painful if you don't get the desired results [as a team]. But why don't you get the results? It happens when you have the opportunity to grab hold of a game, then you should. Be it bowling or batting, batters or bowlers, both have the same role. We had the chance..."

Cummins gambled that Pant and Jaiswal, having seen off the main bowlers, might chance their arm against a part-timer. Travis Head came on. Pant took on the long square boundaries at the MCG even though Australia had three men posted there and was caught at deep midwicket. Jaiswal, who ended up as India's last recognised batter, went for another aggressive shot, trying to pull a slower bouncer from Cummins and gloving behind to the wicketkeeper. Ravindra Jadeja received an unplayable ball. Earlier, KL Rahul had received an unplayable ball. The other batters fell to shots that weren't really conducive to what they were trying to accomplish - what one injured batter and one injured bowler who could bat accomplished in Sydney.

"Today, we had the opportunity to win or draw the game," Rohit said. "We tried but a lot of the boys about whom you are talking, the ones that have scored runs, could have played longer. But they are new, the more they play, they will learn.

Steven Smith gets into position to take the catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy off Nathan Lyon • Getty Images

"Sometimes I know you want to do the target, you want to chase the target, you want to be positive and stuff like that. But you've got to be realistic as well sometimes. And getting six an over [India needed 228 off 38 overs] on that pitch, it seems a little tough."

Cummins rated this win as his best. Certainly something to rival Edgbaston 2023. Three-hundred-and-fifty-thousand people came through the gates creating a raucous atmosphere. The game ebbed and flowed. Both teams had periods where they were under the pump and fought through it. And really, in the end, it went to the one that made the fewest mistakes. Australia didn't have any mix-ups running between the wickets. India did and 153 for 2 - a position from which they could at least contest for a first-innings lead - all of a sudden became 159 for 5.

Rohit and his men were playing catch-up from that point on and as well as they tried it just wasn't going to happen. In the end, they were stuck in the dressing room watching their bowlers, who have given everything on this tour, being raked over the coals. Washington Sundar had so many close catchers that Mitchell Marsh who had been asked to join them didn't know where to go because there was no place. Eventually, Steven Smith moved off to his right basically becoming a second wicketkeeper to facilitate a field that had a silly mid-off, silly point, two gullies, a slip, short leg and leg slip.