Stats - A sorry end to 2024 for India and Rohit
India's defeat at the MCG made 2024-25 one of their worst seasons in Test cricket
Rohit Sharma walked back for yet another low score • Associated Press
5 - Test defeats for India in 2024-25, equalling their record (from 1999-2000) for most losses in a season. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are the only India captains with five Test defeats in a season.
6 - Number of innings in 2024 in which India have been dismissed for less than 160, the joint-most for them in a calendar year after 1952 and 1959.
2014-15 - The last time Australia won more than one match in a Test series against India. Since then, Australia have lost four bilateral series against India 2-1.
3 - Players with 40-plus scores and three or more wickets in both innings of a Test for Australia: George Giffen in the 1894 Sydney Test against England, Alan Davidson in the 1960 Brisbane Test against West Indies, and now Pat Cummins against India at the MCG. Only 14 players have pulled off this all-round feat in Test cricket.
1007 - Number of balls faced by the two teams in Melbourne after the fall of the sixth wicket. This has happened just one other time since 1998 - 1066 by England and India in the 2014 Nottingham Test (complete data for fall-of-wicket is available only since 1998).
10.93 - Rohit Sharma's batting average after 15 innings in eight Test matches in the 2024-25 season - the lowest for any batter with a minimum of 15 innings in the top seven in a Test season.
Rohit has been dismissed in single digits in ten of those 15 innings - the most for a top-seven batter in a season. Virat Kohli is second with nine single-digit dismissals in 2024-25.
14.92 - Jasprit Bumrah's bowling average in Tests in 2024 - the third-best among bowlers with more than 50 wickets in a year. Imran Khan took 62 wickets at 13.29 in 1982, while Sydney Barnes' 61 in 1912 came at 14.14 apiece.
1478 - Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test runs in 2024, the second-highest for India in a year behind Tendulkar's 1562 runs in 2010.
2 - Visiting batters with 80-plus scores in both innings of an MCG Test: Herbert Sutcliffe in 1925 and Jaiswal in 2024. Jaiswal is the seventh batter with two 80-plus scores in a Melbourne Test.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo