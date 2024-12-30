Rohit on Bumrah's bowling workloads: 'We've been very careful'

India have had Jasprit Bumrah bowling like few ever have in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has 30 wickets at an average of 12.83. The rest have 36 wickets at 41.33. Soon after India lost the Melbourne Test , where the 31-year-old fast bowler picked up a five-for, and went 1-2 down with one Test to play, Rohit Sharma , the captain, was asked if there is a risk of over-bowling Bumrah.

"Yeah, there is," Rohit said. "To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we've been trying to do with Bumrah.

"But there comes a time where you need to step back a little bit and give him that little bit of extra breather as well. So, we've been very careful. I've been very careful. I talk to him about how he feels and stuff like that. So, yeah. Those things should be managed carefully. And I'm trying to do that on the field."

Bumrah's 53.2 overs at the MCG are the most he's ever bowled in a Test match. That's taken his tally for the series to 141.2 which puts his workloads ahead of Pat Cummins (136.4) and Mitchell Starc (131.2) and Mohammed Siraj (129.1).

India gave up one big, match-turning century in Adelaide, two in Brisbane and another one in Melbourne, not to mention a whirlwind fifty to a 19-year-old debutant on Boxing Day. Would India have posed more of a threat if they'd gone in with another frontline bowling option instead of packing the back-end of the XI with allrounders?

"Look, Akash Deep (five wickets at 54) and Mohammed Siraj (16 wickets at 13) are the frontline seamers," Rohit said. "It's just that they've been very unfortunate not to be seen on the wicket column.

"Siraj, especially, is bowling his heart out. I don't think there's anything else that he can do. Obviously, there are technical aspects of his game that he's looking into. But other than that, in terms of his effort, his attitude, bowling those long spells, he's always up there. It's just that the wicket column doesn't show how well he's bowled.

"So is Akash. In Brisbane and here, in both the games, he's bowled really well. It's just unfortunate that he couldn't get the wickets under his name. It's just everyone's job to make sure that whoever plays needs to get the job done for the team. It's not about one or two individuals."

India's other seamer is Nitish Kumar Reddy and he admitted on Sunday that as well as his batting is going - he scored a maiden Test century which helped India recover from 191 for 6 in the first innings - he wanted to do more with the ball. Reddy has contributed only 35 of India's 542.2 overs in their last four Tests.

"When we saw him [Reddy] for the first time, we saw there's a lot of potential, which is why he came here in the first place," Rohit said. "And he's come and shown here what he's capable of. You know, with the bat, he was brilliant.

"He understood the situation pretty well, read the situation pretty well. And he's got solid technique as well. And superb mind, not to forget."