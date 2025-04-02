Australia's winning moment in Boxing Day Test named Wisden Photograph of the Year

A photograph of Australia's winning moment in their epic Boxing Day Test victory over India in December has been named as the Wisden Photograph of the Year.

Quinn Rooney captured his image of Nathan Lyon - and almost all his Australian colleagues - appealing for Ibw against India's Mohammed Siraj, as Australia won the fourth Test by 184 runs, to go 2-1 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rooney has been a professional cricket photographer since 2005 - working for Getty Images for the past 19 years, and covering more than 40 Australian Tests.

"Nathan Lyon was bowling the 80th over to a packed field," Rooney said. "I knew the new ball was likely to be taken for the next, so I was praying for a wicket before the fielders retreated further from the bat. Luckily, the whole team turned and appealed for the lbw -- which won them the match."

Patrick Eagar, the acclaimed photographer, who was on the expert panel of judges, said: "The Royal Ballet could hardly do better. The Aussie ensemble is impeccable, probably to a chorus of Howzaat! The photographer has done brilliantly, timing being such an important part in achieving this sort of shot. The composition takes a bit of beating too. A worthy winner."