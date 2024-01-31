BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik to rejoin Fortune Barishal on February 2

He will be available for the team's last game of the Sylhet leg, against Khulna Tigers on February 3

Shoaib Malik batted at No. 6 in his all three outings so far • SLC

Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Fortune Barishal squad on February 2, after leaving the BPL abruptly last week. He will be available for the team's last game of the Sylhet leg, against Khulna Tigers on February 3.

It was not clear initially why Malik had left. Later, he tweeted: "I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai."

In his three outings for Barishal so far, Malik batted at No. 6 and scored 7, 5* and 17*. He bowled one over in each of the first two games but didn't get to bowl in the third.

Barishal are currently fifth on the points table with two wins from five games.