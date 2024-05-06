Brad Wheal, Michael Jones return to Scotland T20 World Cup squad but Josh Davey misses out

Jones and Wheal, who play for Durham and Hampshire respectively, were not included in Scotland's squad for this month's T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland, but have been cleared by their counties for involvement in the World Cup campaign, along with the Sussex 2nd XI wicketkeeper Charlie Tear, and at the expense of seam bowler Gavin Main, who is the only change from the Tri-Series squad.

Davey, however, misses out, having been integral to Somerset's strong start to the season, including with key wickets in their two-day victory over Essex at Taunton in this week's round of County Championship fixtures, a result that has left the club just two points off the top of the Division One table.

ESPNcricinfo understands that neither Davey nor his Somerset team-mate Andrew Umeed , who is uncapped at T20I level, were made available for World Cup selection. Davey's absence is a particular setback given his wealth of experience. He has played in each of Scotland's last three T20 World Cup campaigns in 2016, 2021 and 2022, including a haul of nine wickets at 13.66 in the 2021 tournament.

"It was a really difficult selection meeting and it's never easy getting it down to a squad of 15," Doug Watson, Scotland's head coach, said. "It was ultimately about getting the balance of the squad just right and we feel we've done that here.

"It's good that we've got some of our county players available, and we are really excited with the 15 we've chosen, so now we can look forward to what lies ahead."

Scotland are due to play England (June 4), Namibia (June 6), Oman (June 9) and Australian (June 15) in Group B of the tournament, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

"To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group," Watson said. "The bulk of the squad have been together for a while now and did a fantastic job last summer at both the 50-over [World Cup] Qualifier and the T20 Qualifier. It's nice to have a bit of continuity along the way, although they haven't played a lot of cricket since.

"Hopefully, we can see the same level from these players, if not higher, when we get to the Caribbean.

"I'm very excited about what lies ahead and I think the players are too, the closer we get to it. For us as a nation, it's a real opportunity to shine on the global stage. That first game against England, it'll be quite a day - but we won't look too far ahead."