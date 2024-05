43-year-old Frank Nsubuga in Uganda squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

At that tournament, Ugandan players dominated the run and wicket charts as three of the top five run-scorers - Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi and Dinesh Nakrani - and two of the three leading wicket-takers - Alpesh Ramjani and Miyagi - came from their camp. Robinson Obuya, who is also in the T20 World Cup squad, had the highest strike-rate at 190.90 albeit from only two innings. Simon Ssezazi is also Uganda's all-time leading T20I run-scorer and the only batter from his country with more than 2000 T20I runs to his name, while his brother, left-arm spinner Henry Ssesyondo, is their leading wicket-taker in the format and six away from becoming the first Ugandan to 100 T20I wickets.