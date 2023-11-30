Zimbabwe fail to qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup; Uganda make it
Zimbabwe's poor run in qualifying tournaments continues and they won't be part of marquee ICC events in 2024 and 2025
Celebrations just got started!— Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 30, 2023
T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience.
Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house.#CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda pic.twitter.com/V9ySSE4PKs