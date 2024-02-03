Bumrah calls forth thunderbolts from a clear blue sky

Individual brilliance. It was India's saving grace in Visakhapatnam . That's no slight on this team and the way it squeezes oppositions out at home.

Eventually the bits of brilliance added up. Starting from the 22-year old who has joined Brian Lara as the only men to score double-centuries in an innings where no one else managed more than 34.

There was also the 29-year old wristspinner who barely gets a game because his career has coincided with a couple of all-time greats. He got to play here only because Ravindra Jadeja is injured but there may be a case to keep Kuldeep Yadav in the first XI against England because they weren't always sure which way the ball was turning; they were often left scrambling to lay bat on it because of his dip and his bounce; and three of their number are now safe in his back pocket, including that all important first wicket.

Kuldeep was the herald that brought Boom to England.

Once upon a time, in the subcontinent, fast bowlers used to be nothing more than the opening act; a way to rev up the audience or at times even give the headliner a little more time to prep.

"Cheers, fellas. Bruce is up now. He's got it from here."

Except even Springsteen hasn't shredded anything quite like Jasprit Bumrah shredded Ollie Pope and his stumps.

The tail on this delivery was unreal, largely because it doesn't start until the ball was almost halfway down the pitch. Essentially, the batter had set up to play one shot, then had to reassess, and then realised nothing in his armoury would ever have been good enough because on top of the late-onset reverse swing this demon ball dips as well. Pope, who has recently been credited with the greatest innings by a visiting player in India, was left broken, baffled and bent over.

"In first class cricket, if you want to take wickets in India, you have to learn to bowl reverse swing. Probably I learned to bowl reverse swing before conventional swing," Bumrah said at the press conference as he broke down the dismissal that took the roof off the stadium. "At that time, the ball was relatively hard. And with reverse swing, you don't have to bowl magical deliveries every ball. So I had bowled a few away-going deliveries, and then there was a thought going on in my head that, what do I bowl? Should I bowl a length delivery coming in, or should I go for a yorker? I had not bowled a yorker until then. So I thought, okay, might as well take a chance at that. And it did swing a lot. The execution was good. So yeah, very happy with that."

Bumrah took six wickets on a surface designed to look at fast bowlers and go "are you lost? what are you doing here?" It took his average in India down to 12.80

"When I was a youngster, I used to put a lot of pressure, look at numbers, and it doesn't really make a difference," Bumrah told the host broadcaster. "You only take extra baggage. I wanted to enjoy [myself]. I wanted to play this format for the longest period of time and when you're doing it, it feels even better. As a child, I used to bowl a lot of spells. Zak [Zaheer Khan] bhai. All the others bowling reverse swing, you know. It was fun to watch and now that I am able to do it for my country there is no better feeling."

Everyone is working to make him look good. The ball travels from Shubman Gill, who shines it on his trousers. Then it goes to Rohit Sharma, who does the same. By the time it comes into Bumrah's hand, it is primed and ready. And he starts to run in. The Visakhapatnam crowd are up and about. They're whistling his theme song. "Boom! Boom! Bum-rah! Boom! Boom! Bum-rah!" Hyderabad apparently was only the appetiser

Ben Stokes lost his off stump to Jasprit Bumrah • Getty Images

When the ball starts to reverse, the least safe place to be is in front of a set of stumps. England did as well as they could to protect them and Jonny Bairstow was probably the best at it. He didn't commit on the front foot. He tried to play with a straight bat. He did all the right things, just like in the last Test. Bumrah noticed all of that and, in effect, turned the batter's own focus against him. He dangled one wide. Made it reverse away. Bairstow took a chance. Except all the effort that he'd put into combating the inswing left him in the worst possible position here. Stuck in the crease. Reaching away from the body. Nicking off.

How does he do it? Just how? "I try and stay in the present. I don't look too far ahead because sometimes what happens is when you look too far ahead, you forget what you have to do in the now. So I look at things one by one. Sometimes when I am thinking too far ahead I try to focus on what I have to do now. What do I have to do in this particular over. These are my mental processes because I have the skill. I feel I have the ability but if I focus away from what I have to do now sometimes I make mistakes."

Ben Stokes is facing up. With England already seven down, he's in that Headingley mood. 17 off 29 has all of a sudden become 47 off 52. There was a time when India captains would look to their spinners to stop an opposition player of that calibre starting to mess with their plans. Sourav Ganguly had Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Virat Kohli had peak R Ashwin and Jadeja. Rohit Sharma has them too - well, one of them - but he actually takes him out of the attack to bring Bumrah in.

That is how dangerous he has become and how little the conditions matter to him.

In all, Stokes faced 10 balls from Bumrah and when his stumps were rearranged as well he let his bat drop to the floor and brought his hands up in a shrug maybe because…

"That was the only delivery when I attempted an outswinger," Bumrah said, "But the ball went straight so I think maybe he had seen the shine and thought the ball would go away but it came in straight and he got bowled."