- Jaiswal's age at the start of the second Test match. He is now the third-youngest player to score a double-century for India in men's Tests. Vinod Kambli had two doubles before turning 22 - the first came against England when he was 21 years and 32 days old, at the start of the Wankhede Test in 1993. Sunil Gavaskar's maiden double came in the 1971 Port of Spain Test, which he began aged 21 years and 277 days.