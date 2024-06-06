Cam Fletcher joins Derbyshire for Vitality Blast campaign

Cam Fletcher, the New Zealand batter, has joined Derbyshire for 11 Vitality Blast fixtures, starting with their East Midlands clash with Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Fletcher has yet to make his international debut, but his big-hitting approach has racked up almost 2,000 T20 runs in his career, with 11 half-centuries at a strike-rate of 131.14. He featured in three T20 fixtures for Glamorgan last season, with a best of 57 from 40 balls against Sussex.

Last season, he was a part of the Auckland Aces side which won the 2023-24 Super Smash, with Fletcher scoring 180 runs across six innings.

Fletcher joins the Falcons as a replacement for fast bowler, Blair Tickner, who will return to New Zealand for family reasons.

"I'm looking forward to joining Derbyshire Falcons, the Vitality Blast is an exciting competition and I can't wait to get started," Fletcher said. "Mickey Arthur is a world-class coach and the opportunity to work with him is one I'm very excited about."

Head of Cricket, Arthur, added: "We've moved quickly to secure a powerful batter in Cam Fletcher, he's a very exciting player who will add even more firepower to our batting lineup.