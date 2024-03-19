Bancroft out of Sheffield Shield final due to concussion after bike accident

The accident happened on Sunday and the opener won't be able face Tasmania from Thursday

Cameron Bancroft has been ruled out of the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania after suffering concussion when falling off his bike.

The accident happened on Sunday and Bancroft won't be able to take his place in the XI on Thursday at the WACA. His loss is a huge blow for Western Australia as they aim for a hat-trick of Shield titles after another impressive season where he is the second-highest run-scorer with 778 at 48.62.

He has formed an excellent opening partnership with captain Sam Whiteman and this season they have become WA's most prolific first-wicket pair.

His absence means WA will have to rejig their opening combination with D'Arcy Short and Teague Wyllie likely to be in contention for the role while Jayden Goodwin could be an option to promote from within the XI.

Cameron Bancroft has been a key figure in WA's success • Getty Images

Bancroft was overlooked for a Test recall when David Warner retired in January and last week admitted he had taken some time to get over the disappointment. However, he has maintained his standing as the most consistent opener in the Shield.

"It's been a challenging back half of the season. We've played on some challenging wickets," he said. "It's been nice to fight through some tough periods. I tried to be really consistent."

In better news for WA, Aaron Hardie has been passed fit to bowl in the final which gives the home side a key all-round option.

WA's squad depth has been on show regularly throughout the season with numerous players absent on international duty while they have juggled injuries to key bowlers.

"At the start of every season, we say it's not eleven players who will get you to the final, it's 20-plus who are going to get you there," Bancroft said. "It's a big squad mentality and we push that and emphasise that. It's been a great opportunity for everyone to be part of."