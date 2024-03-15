Sheffield Shield team of the season: Webster, Davies, McAndrew... and who else?

With the regular season concluded, ESPNcricinfo picks an XI from the standout performers. Argue away

Ollie Davies' was one of the most prolific batters of the season - despite not starting the competition • Getty Images

The home-and-away Sheffield Shield season is concluded with Western Australia having nabbed hosting rights for the final off Tasmania. It has been a summer dominated by the seamers with runs hard to come by. Here's XI names who stood out over the last six months

Cameron Bancroft (Western Australia) Runs: 778 | Average: 48.62 | Hundreds: 3

Overlooked for an Australia recall following David Warner's retirement, Bancroft remained the leading opener in Shield cricket in a season where runs were particularly tough to come by. Though not his biggest score of the campaign, the 58 he made in the final round against Victoria on a tricky pitch highlighted his value. Is also one of the best catchers in the game.

Nic Maddinson (Victoria) Runs: 361 | Average: 51.57 | Hundreds: 3

Only played four matches after missing the first half of the season as he recovered from an ACL injury but struck centuries in the first three of them. It was enough for former Australia batter Callum Ferguson to suggest that Maddinson should be in consideration for an international comeback . The fact he fell for 2 and 7 in the final match against Western Australia was a key factor in the outcome.

Nathan McSweeney (South Australia) Runs: 762 | Average: 40.10 | Hundreds: 3

McSweeney was name-checked by national selector George Bailey earlier in the season as someone who is very highly-regarded. The overall first-class average remains modest, but he is a player on the rise and his century on a Hobart green top in the last round was outstanding. His leadership qualities have also been recognised with Australia A and Prime Minister's XI captaincy.

Ollie Davies (New South Wales) Runs: 670 | Average: 67.00 | Hundreds: 3

One of the most exciting batting talents in the Australian game, this may have become a breakout season for Davies. He was not in the NSW XI at the start of the Shield but made a spectacular 129 in his first outing on a tough SCG pitch , followed by 81 on an even more volatile surface against Tasmania . Closed out the campaign with back-to-back hundreds.

Beau Webster put together one of the great Sheffield Shield seasons • Getty Images

Beau Webster (Tasmania) Runs: 914 | Average: 65.28 | Hundreds: 3 | Wickets: 26 | Average: 28.46

A spectacular season for the Tasmania allrounder with his unbeaten 167 against Victoria vital in clinching a spot in the final, which became even more crucial when the team stumbled in their final match. Regularly chipped in with the ball and has buckets for hands at second slip. Is on the radar of the national selectors.

Jack Edwards (New South Wales) Runs: 373 | Average: 33.90 | Wickets: 22 | Average: 24.68 | 5WI: 1

This may be a contentious call but Edwards' collective returns nudge him over the line. Another emerging allrounder in the Australian game, he gave glimpses of the cricketer he could become. Began the season with a superb game against Queensland and after the BBL made 99 against Victoria. Nearly conjured victory with the ball against South Australia in early March. A slip cordon of him, Bancroft and Webster wouldn't miss much.

Jimmy Peirson (Queensland) Runs: 512 | Average: 30.11 | Hundreds: 1 | Catches: 43 | Stumpings: 1

There wasn't a standout candidate for the keeping position - there's a case to be made that Josh Inglis' two outings for WA had the biggest impact. Peirson started strongly with a match-saving century before leaner returns either side of the BBL. Remained very consistent behind the stumps.

Corey Rocchiccioli has been a key part of Western Australia's success • Getty Images

Nathan McAndrew (South Australia) Runs: 221 | Average: 15.78 | Wickets: 48 | Average: 18.58 | 5WI: 4

A fine season for the workhorse of the South Australia attack, who is averaging 23.87 in first-class cricket over the last two years. Started with a bang as he claimed match figures of 10 for 61 against New South Wales , and then took six-wicket hauls against Queensland and Tasmania.

Joel Paris (Western Australia) Wickets: 37 | Average 14.08 | 5WI: 2

Trimming down the pace-bowling contenders was tough, but Paris nips in due to his sheer impact for WA. He missed the start of the season but took a career-best 11-wicket haul in his first game. He consistently made inroads after that and, almost without fail, they were of top order players. Having a left-armer also gives this attack an extra dimension.

Corey Rocchiccioli (Western Australia) Wickets: 39 | Average: 29.92 | 5WI: -

Rocchiccioli has developed into the most consistent spinner in the domestic game, although he remains behind Todd Murphy in the international pecking order. Has benefited from the changing nature of the WACA surfaces, which have brought spin into the game, and has become a master of using his height and the ground's breeze. The fact that he was WA's leading wicket-taker of the regular season highlights his importance.

Chris Tremain (New South Wales) Wickets: 50 | Average: 15.90 | 5WI: 3