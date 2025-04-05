Canada's Nicholas Kirton granted bail in Barbados

Canada captain Nicholas Kirton has been granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to drug-related charges at a court in Barbados, according to reports.

Kirton was detained by police on landing in Barbados on Sunday. According to a report in Starcom Network he has been charged with possession, trafficking, importation and intent to supply cannabis. He appeared in court on Friday morning and was granted bail. He has to return to Barbados for a court hearing on June 2.

Kirton, born in Barbados, played for West Indies Under-19 and Barbados before moving to Canada. He has since played 21 ODIs for Canada, scoring 514 runs, and 28 T20Is, scoring 627 runs. Kirton didn't lead Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he did end up the side's top-scorer with 101 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 140.27. He was Player of the Match in their only win, against Ireland, when he made a 35-ball 49. In 2020, he played three CPL games for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Though Kirton will return to Canada, what impact it has on his position in the team is not yet clear. Canada are due to play in the inaugural North Americas Cup this month, against Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and USA.

On Friday, before his bail was granted, Cricket Canada said it was "actively monitoring" his situation. "Cricket Canada has been made aware of the recent allegations and detainment involving national team player Nicholas Kirton," the board said in a statement. "We are actively monitoring the situation and closely following developments as they unfold. Cricket Canada is committed to ensuring transparency and will provide updates as more details become available.