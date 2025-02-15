Batters have to do the heavy lifting for depleted world champions
You can never write off an Australian side at a global tournament, but the make up of the bowling pack is a cause for concern
How do they look
The current ODI World Cup holders will have a significantly different make up than the side that surged to the title in India in 2023. Five players have become unavailable in the weeks leading into the Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh are injured, Mitchell Starc has withdrawn for personal reasons, and Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement having been named in the original 15.
The absences are more a hit to the bowling than the batting with Travis Head, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell forming a strong, experienced core with plenty of 50-over pedigree. Josh Inglis is also a very versatile player, while Matt Short, who is vying to be David Warner's long-term replacement, has regularly shown his power on the domestic T20 scene, though he has yet to click at this level.
With the big three quicks scrubbed, it will be a glimpse into the depth of the pace attack. Nathan Ellis should play a key role. Spencer Johnson brings plenty of elements of Starc to the side, albeit he remains raw in the 50-over format, but that can be said of plenty of players in the current generation. Much will rest on the experience of legspinner Adam Zampa and how he counters what looks like high-scoring conditions in Pakistan.
You can never write off an Australian side at a global tournament, but it feels as though the batting will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if they are to go deep and claim another piece of silverware.
Who are their first-round opponents
Feb 22 - Australia vs England, Lahore
Feb 25 - Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi
Feb 28 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Lahore
Feb 25 - Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi
Feb 28 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Lahore
Best XI
1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Rest of the squad: Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha
Rest of the squad: Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha
Players to watch
Alex Carey is enjoying a resurgence in his ODI career after losing his place one game into the 2023 World Cup when he was swapped out for Inglis. Now there is a chance they can both feature in the same XI with Carey having returned with impressive results in last year's series against England. He also brings the advantage of another left-hand batter to the top order. Both in front and behind the stumps, he is in career-best form.
It's hard to know how many of Australia's more experienced players will reach the 2027 ODI World Cup. Glenn Maxwell has recently said he hopes to have at least another couple of years in him, but things can change. You only have to recall Maxwell's unbelievable feats against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup to know what he can bring to the 50-over game. His bowling, where he may again be the second spinner behind Zampa, is also key to the balance of Australia's side. He's a generational cricketer. Enjoy him while you can.
Key stats
- Australia have not won a match at a Champions Trophy since 2009.
- Since the 2023 World Cup, Australia have used 25 players in the 50-over format.
- There has only been one century in that time: Head's 154 not out against England.
Recent ODI form
Australia go into the tournament on the back of two heavy defeats in a two-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, where they were twice bowled out for under 200. Prior to that they lost to Pakistan at home in November having earlier in the year beaten England 3-2. Overall, since winning the 2023 World Cup, they have played 13 matches in the format with seven wins and six losses. They have often used the format to rest players ahead of key Test series.
Champions Trophy history
Australia were back-to-back winners in 2006 - when Damien Martyn was keen to usher the BCCI president off stage during the presentation - and 2009 but did not get out of the group stage in 2013 and 2017, though in the latter of those, two of their games were abandoned.
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo