Batters have to do the heavy lifting for depleted world champions

How do they look

The current ODI World Cup holders will have a significantly different make up than the side that surged to the title in India in 2023. Five players have become unavailable in the weeks leading into the Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh are injured, Mitchell Starc has withdrawn for personal reasons, and Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement having been named in the original 15.

The absences are more a hit to the bowling than the batting with Travis Head Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell forming a strong, experienced core with plenty of 50-over pedigree. Josh Inglis is also a very versatile player, while Matt Short, who is vying to be David Warner's long-term replacement, has regularly shown his power on the domestic T20 scene, though he has yet to click at this level.

You can never write off an Australian side at a global tournament, but it feels as though the batting will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if they are to go deep and claim another piece of silverware.

Nathan Ellis will lead the fast-bowling pack • Getty Images

Who are their first-round opponents

Feb 22 - Australia vs England, Lahore

Feb 25 - Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi

Feb 28 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Best XI

1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

Rest of the squad: Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha

Players to watch

Alex Carey is enjoying a resurgence in his ODI career after losing his place one game into the 2023 World Cup when he was swapped out for Inglis. Now there is a chance they can both feature in the same XI with Carey having returned with impressive results in last year's series against England. He also brings the advantage of another left-hand batter to the top order. Both in front and behind the stumps, he is in career-best form. is enjoying a resurgence in his ODI career after losing his place one game into the 2023 World Cup when he was swapped out for Inglis. Now there is a chance they can both feature in the same XI with Carey having returned with impressive results in last year's series against England. He also brings the advantage of another left-hand batter to the top order. Both in front and behind the stumps, he is in career-best form.

It's hard to know how many of Australia's more experienced players will reach the 2027 ODI World Cup. Glenn Maxwell has recently said he hopes to have at least another couple of years in him, but things can change. You only have to recall Maxwell's unbelievable feats against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup to know what he can bring to the 50-over game. His bowling, where he may again be the second spinner behind Zampa, is also key to the balance of Australia's side. He's a generational cricketer. Enjoy him while you can.

Key stats

Australia have not won a match at a Champions Trophy since 2009.

Since the 2023 World Cup, Australia have used 25 players in the 50-over format.

There has only been one century in that time: Head's 154 not out against England.

Recent ODI form

Australia go into the tournament on the back of two heavy defeats in a two-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, where they were twice bowled out for under 200. Prior to that they lost to Pakistan at home in November having earlier in the year beaten England 3-2. Overall, since winning the 2023 World Cup, they have played 13 matches in the format with seven wins and six losses. They have often used the format to rest players ahead of key Test series.

