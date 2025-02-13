Johnson eager for chance to fill Starc's big shoes

As a tall left-arm Australian quick, capable of hitting speeds consistently at 145kph, comparisons to Mitchell Starc are unavoidable.

Since he burst into prominence in the BBL in recent years, Spencer Johnson has been anointed as the successor to Starc, whose versatility and durability were again evident during a brilliant Test series against Sri Lanka.

Johnson, 29, helped Australia move into a strong position with two wickets with the new ball before he suffered under an avalanche from skipper Charith Asalanka, who sparked a turnaround as Sri Lanka ran out eventual 49-run winners.

"It's obviously something I've pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him," Johnson said about the Starc comparisons. "There were a few nerves there, and obviously big shoes to fill.

"I think I am better for the run, it's only my third ODI, hopefully a few more and I'll be able to replicate some of the stuff he's done."

While it's easy to see why Johnson is likened to Starc, he mostly threatens through awkward bounce and probes away at a back of a length using his towering height to good effect.

But after being carved through point by opener Pathum Nissanka, Johnson smartly readjusted to a fuller length and produced an edge to claim his maiden ODI wicket in his third match.

Johnson's second wicket was perhaps more fortuitous when he had Kamindu Mendis chipping tamely to square leg, but he bowled consistently around 140 kph with the new ball and his rearing bounce was impressive on a dry surface.

It might just foreshadow what's ahead in Pakistan where he is almost certain to be handed the new ball with a shorthanded Australia also without injured frontline quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

"Guys like Trent Boult and Starcy, left-armers who are aggressive, hopefully it's what I can bring to Pakistan," Johnson said. "I think this wicket is not what we're going to get over in Pakistan.

Spencer Johnson claimed his first ODI wickets during the opening match in Colombo • Getty Images

"It was nice to bowl on early with the new ball, and there was a bit of nip and carry. But [Pakistan] will be different to what we got here, potentially a bit flatter."

Australia's selectors have been unsurprisingly keen to test Johnson in the shorter formats. The 29-year-old Johnson has played 11 white-ball internationals since debuting in South Africa in August 2023.

Johnson produced his best international performance when he claimed 5 for 26 against Pakistan in November at the SCG - the best figures by an Australian quick in the format.

But he's so far in his career mostly played T20 cricket. Somewhat a product of franchise cricket, Johnson is already a veteran of the circuit having also played in the IPL, Major League Cricket, T20 Blast and The Hundred.

But he's had limited exposure in the longer formats with Johnson having played just 11 List A matches and six first-class matches. In his last first-class match in November, he snapped a tendon in the middle toe of his right foot during South Australia's Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia after bowling 45 overs for the match.

Set to be a key part of Australia's Champions Trophy line-up, Johnson will now get a prolonged block in the 50-over format and a chance to build on a modest record of 12 wickets at 42.25 from 11 List A matches.