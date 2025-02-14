Matches (11)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Colombo, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Colombo (RPS), February 14, 2025, Australia tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
9 M • 366 Runs • 52.29 Avg • 104.57 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 329 Runs • 41.13 Avg • 104.77 SR
TM Head
4 M • 248 Runs • 82.67 Avg • 120.97 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 82.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Theekshana
8 M • 19 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 18.52 SR
AM Fernando
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 26.5 SR
MA Starc
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 34 SR
AM Hardie
8 M • 6 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 38 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4835
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia in Sri Lanka News

All the numbers that mattered as Sri Lanka defended 214 against Australia in Colombo

Stats - Asalanka stands tall in old-fashioned low-scoring opening ODI

On a surface that aided pace and spin, Sri Lanka's captain rescued his side with the bat before the visitors collapsed

Asalanka's stunning hundred, Theekshana's four wickets turn tables on Australia

The left-arm spinner will now have to undergo testing with CA saying he will be supported throughout the process

Kuhnemann reported for suspect action after Sri Lanka Test

Four players originally selected are absent meaning there is uncertainty for the ODI World Cup champions as they prepare to head to Pakistan

Weakened Australia look for Champions Trophy answers

The seam-bowling allrounder is the only change from the squad that faced New Zealand

Sri Lanka leave out Chamindu Wickramasinghe for two-ODI series against Australia
