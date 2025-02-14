Matches (11)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
NR
L
L
Ireland
A
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 167 Runs • 20.88 Avg • 69.29 SR
ZIM6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 92.21 SR
IRE10 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 89.31 SR
IRE10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 78.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 27.33 SR
ZIM9 M • 7 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 51.71 SR
IRE9 M • 16 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 27.37 SR
IRE8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.71 Econ • 33.09 SR
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4837
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|14 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Ireland in Zimbabwe News
Stats - Zimbabwe remain winless at home since 2013
Stats highlights from Bulawayo, where Ireland completed a hat-trick of Test wins
Humphreys spins Ireland to a hat-trick of Test wins
Ireland needed just 18.3 overs on day five - with threat of rain looming - to close out the game
Humphreys four-for puts Ireland in sight of victory
Going into the final day, Zimbabwe need another 109 with three wickets in hand
Balbirnie and Tucker fifties give Ireland the upper hand
The visitors struck early in the final innings to leave Zimbabwe at 38 for 3 chasing 292 in Bulawayo