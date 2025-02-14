Matches (11)
IND vs ENG (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Harare, February 14, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
CR Ervine
9 M • 167 Runs • 20.88 Avg • 69.29 SR
SC Williams
6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 92.21 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 89.31 SR
C Campher
10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 78.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 27.33 SR
Sikandar Raza
9 M • 7 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 51.71 SR
CA Young
9 M • 16 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 27.37 SR
GI Hume
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.71 Econ • 33.09 SR
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4837
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days14 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
